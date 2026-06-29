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The Mountain Reveals Why WWE Talks With Triple H Never Led to a Deal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2026
The Mountain Reveals Why WWE Talks With Triple H Never Led to a Deal

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, better known to many fans as "The Mountain" from Game of Thrones, has revealed that he once explored the possibility of joining WWE and even met with Triple H, but the opportunity never progressed.

The Icelandic strongman, actor, and boxer spoke about the experience during an interview with Ross Tucker, explaining that while professional wrestling briefly caught his interest, his focus ultimately remained on strongman competition.

"At one point in my life, it crossed my mind, and… I flew to Tampa, met up with Triple H and the team and went to the office and spoke to them. It crossed my mind that they were trying to do WWE, but nothing came out of it. I think they saw that my mind was more into Strongman and… yeah, we spoke, but nothing of all of it."

Björnsson said discussions took place at WWE's Tampa offices, but despite the meeting with Triple H and company officials, no deal materialized. Looking back, he believes WWE recognized that his passion was still firmly rooted in the world of strongman competition rather than professional wrestling.

Although his WWE aspirations never became reality, Björnsson has enjoyed success across multiple fields, becoming one of the world's most recognizable strongmen, earning a place in the International Sports Hall of Fame, portraying The Mountain in Game of Thrones, and compiling an undefeated professional boxing record of two wins and two draws.

 

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