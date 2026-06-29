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WWE Raw Returns To The U.S. Tonight With Roman Reigns Advertised

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2026
WWE Raw Returns To The U.S. Tonight With Roman Reigns Advertised

WWE RAW heads back to the United States tonight with a live broadcast from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT and is the first RAW on American soil following WWE's recent international tour.

The company has spent the past week overseas, presenting Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on Saturday before staging last week's RAW at London's O2 Arena.

Only one match has been officially announced ahead of the show, with Chad Gable set to face JD McDonagh in singles competition. However, several major names are also scheduled to appear.

Roman Reigns is advertised for tonight's episode as the road to SummerSlam continues, while newly crowned King of the Ring Oba Femi is also expected to appear after his tournament triumph at Night of Champions. Femi is anticipated to address his SummerSlam championship plans following his victory.

Confirmed for tonight's WWE RAW:

  • Chad Gable vs. JD McDonagh
  • Roman Reigns returns to RAW

 

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