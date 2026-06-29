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Eric Bischoff Explains Why Road Dogg Won't Change TNA Overnight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2026
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Road Dogg Won't Change TNA Overnight

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has shared his thoughts on Road Dogg stepping into a creative role with TNA Wrestling, urging fans to be patient before expecting major changes. PWInsider reported over the weekend that Brian James was backstage at Slammiversary and is set to officially begin his new position this week.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff praised Road Dogg's background, arguing that his experience as both an in-ring performer and behind-the-scenes creative makes him uniquely qualified for the role.

"I have two people that work for me (in Real American Freestyle) that previously worked in WWE in production. The first one, I won’t mention her name, she said, ‘Oh, I worked for seven years for Kevin Dunn.’ If you spent seven years working for Kevin Dunn, that’s like the television broadcast equivalent of Navy SEAL Team Six. You’re hired, can you start tomorrow? So I think what Road Dogg has learned by virtue of his position, I think what he’s learned as a talent and a performer in the ring and the instinct that he’ll have there... I think the combination of those two experiences, will make him the most effective person you could probably hire realistically... not even probably, [he’s] the most qualified person you could possibly hire for that position, of anybody walking the face of the earth that’s actually available [right now]. That being said, he’s not going to be able to turn that sh*t around overnight."

Bischoff also stressed that meaningful improvements take time, noting that Road Dogg is inheriting existing storylines rather than starting with a clean slate.

"Everybody will give it [TNA] a second chance, and that’s what they should do... he’s (Road Dogg) walking into stories that pre-existed him. And no matter how much talent he may have or vision [he] may have for the product going forward, it’s going to take a year or two years to build to there. And anybody thinks that you’re going to come up with some rabbit and pull it out of your hat and all of a sudden turn your fortunes around over the course of two or three months...[they] should not be near the television business."

According to Bischoff, Road Dogg has the credentials to help shape TNA's future, but fans should expect a gradual rebuilding process rather than immediate results.

 

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