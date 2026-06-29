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Val Venis Tears Into Sami Zayn And Cody Rhodes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2026
Val Venis Tears Into Sami Zayn And Cody Rhodes

Sami Zayn celebrated the biggest victory of his WWE career at Night of Champions 2026, overcoming Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER in a Triple Threat Match to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. While many praised Zayn's championship triumph, one former WWE star had a very different opinion.

Val Venis took to social media following the event and launched into a blistering critique of both Zayn and Rhodes. Comparing the current generation to legendary names from wrestling's past, Venis argued that today's top stars fall well short of the standard set by icons such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Triple H.

“📢🤼‍♂️ Both of these losers would carry my bags, and polish my boots. The IT FACTOR guys like Hogan, The Rock, Austin, Undertaker and Triple H raised the bar of eligiblity to unheard of heights. Its super cool that boss man Triple H lowered the bar to ‘dumpster on fire’ levels so the less fortunate could get a shot while the corporation looks to discover their next IT FACTOR guy like Hogan, Rock, or Austin.”

Venis didn't stop there, later directing another post toward Rhodes after the former champion lost the Undisputed WWE Championship. In a pointed message, he mocked Rhodes over the defeat and took another shot at the newly crowned champion.

“@CodyRhodes you absolute loser! You lost to a communist who could not lace my boots on his best day.”

What do you make of Val Venis' comments? Do you think he has a point, or is he simply trying to stir debate? Share your thoughts in the new WNS comment section below.

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