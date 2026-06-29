Tony Khan Reveals Who Created AEW’s New Death’s Door

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that the unique Death’s Door Steel Cage introduced at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was the brainchild of Mike Mansury.

The massive 12-man Steel Cage match featured Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, Konosuke Takeshita, and Darby Allin defeating AEW World Champion MJF, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kazuchika Okada, and Andrade El Ídolo inside the newly designed circular structure.

Speaking during the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, Khan explained that the concept originated with AEW Co-Executive Producer and Senior Production Executive Mike Mansury, who suggested moving away from the traditional square cage.

"It was a very cool idea. It was Mike Mansury (who) asked about putting a round steel cage. I thought it was a really cool concept so it came out really good and being at the Forbidden Door and being a deadly cage, we called it Death’s Door. It was a very, very cool idea and it looks great, and I would love to bring it back. So it was a very good debut for Death’s Door."

The striking circular cage made its first appearance at the crossover event, with Khan indicating he hopes it will not be the last time fans see the Death’s Door structure.

Thanks to his team's victory, Mark Briscoe also earned an AEW World Championship opportunity. Following the match, Briscoe immediately called for his title shot against MJF to take place on the July 1 edition of AEW Dynamite.