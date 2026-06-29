GCW Life Of Crime Results: Tag Title Match Ends In Chaos

Game Changer Wrestling returned to action on Sunday, June 28, 2026, with Life of Crime, which took place at The Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona. The event streamed live on Triller TV+ and featured championship action, a chaotic scramble, and a brutal main event deathmatch.
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