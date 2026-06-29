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GCW Life Of Crime Results: Tag Title Match Ends In Chaos

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 29, 2026
GCW Life Of Crime Results: Tag Title Match Ends In Chaos

Game Changer Wrestling returned to action on Sunday, June 28, 2026, with Life of Crime, which took place at The Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona. The event streamed live on Triller TV+ and featured championship action, a chaotic scramble, and a brutal main event deathmatch.

GCW Life of Crime Results (June 28, 2026)

  • Mr. Danger defeated Starboy Charlie

  • Hollyhood Haley J defeated Brooke Havok

  • Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders & Thomas Shire) defeated The Butcher & The Blade

  • Scramble Match: Gringo Loco defeated Bobby Flaco, BYP, Iron Kid, Resplandor, and Vengador

  • Anakin Murphy defeated Joey Janela

  • GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Bustah And The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) (c) vs. VNDL48 (Atticus & Otis Cogar) ended in a no contest after interference from Sam Stackhouse

 

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