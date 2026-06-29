Tony Khan Reveals When Jay White Was Finally Cleared To Return

Tony Khan has confirmed that Jay White has finally been medically cleared to compete again, revealing that the former world champion only received clearance in the days leading up to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

White made a surprise comeback during Forbidden Door after spending more than a year away from in ring action. He inserted himself into the AEW World Tag Team Championship match by attacking David Finlay, allowing Adam Copeland and Christian Cage to successfully retain their titles.

Speaking during the Forbidden Door post show media scrum, Khan explained that White's return depended entirely on his medical status, with the clearance only arriving this week.

"Jay White actually just officially got cleared this week. So this was something we were hoping he was gonna get cleared. And he has just been physically cleared."

Khan also shed light on the direction of the Bang Bang Gang, explaining that the rivalry with The Dogs had continued to develop despite White's lengthy absence. He praised the group's remaining members for keeping the story alive while teasing that White's return would eventually deliver the revenge they had promised.

"I think it has worked great that there has been a lot of friction between the Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs. Particularly, as of late. And even though Jay White has not been on the shows, the Bang Bang has been represented. And we have seen the Bang Bang Gang allude that there was gonna be comeuppance for The Dogs."

The AEW President added that Forbidden Door was the ideal stage for White's comeback because of his deep history with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he first established himself as a main event star before his departure from the company.

"Jay White came, and he got some payback. I thought Forbidden Door was the perfect place for him to make his return, given how he arrived here in the first place. And give the way, how he was exited from New Japan Pro Wrestling."

Khan also praised commentators Walker Stewart and Excalibur for highlighting White's NJPW history during the broadcast, while crediting Juice Robinson for helping build anticipation around the growing conflict between the Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs before White's long awaited return.