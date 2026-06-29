Tony Khan Surprises Hiroshi Tanahashi With Custom Guitar At Forbidden Door

Tony Khan Honors Hiroshi Tanahashi With Custom Guitar at Forbidden Door

AEW President Tony Khan paid tribute to NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi with a special backstage gift during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Tanahashi made his return to AEW later in the event after successfully retaining the IWGP Global Championship against PAC. Following his appearance, AEW shared a backstage video showing Khan surprising the wrestling legend with a custom made guitar celebrating his legendary career.

The guitar featured a heartfelt inscription that read:

"Go Ace! Congratulations on your incredible career. From your friends at All Elite Wrestling."

The video ended with Khan and Tanahashi smiling together while posing with the commemorative guitar.

NJPW also acknowledged the moment on social media, posting a photo of the pair alongside the message:

"AEW’s CEO gifted Hiroshi Tanahashi a gorgeous custom guitar on the occasion of the fifth annual Forbidden Door."

The gift was a nod to one of Tanahashi's most recognizable traditions. Throughout his career, "The Ace" has become synonymous with his signature air guitar celebration, making the presentation a fitting tribute to one of professional wrestling's most iconic performers.