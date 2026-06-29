AEW Confirms MJF vs. Mark Briscoe For Wednesday's Dynamite

Mark Briscoe will not be waiting any longer for his AEW World Championship opportunity.

Following Team Briscoe's victory over Team MJF in the Death's Door match at Forbidden Door, Briscoe addressed the crowd and made it clear he wanted his title shot immediately. He challenged AEW World Champion MJF to defend the championship on this Wednesday's episode of Dynamite in San Diego, with the bout later confirmed for the show.

Briscoe's team secured the win at Forbidden Door after he delivered the Jay Driller to Jake Doyle for the decisive pinfall. The closing moments of the match featured a major shift when Andrade El Idolo turned on MJF and the Don Callis Family following weeks of growing tension. Andrade dropped MJF with a spinning backfist before hitting Doyle with a low blow, creating the opening for Briscoe to finish the match.

For several weeks, MJF had repeatedly avoided defending the AEW World Championship against Briscoe despite granting title opportunities to other challengers. Briscoe, who defeated MJF at All Out last year, took his case to Tony Khan and negotiated a stipulation that if his team defeated MJF's side at Forbidden Door, he would receive a championship match.

AEW Dynamite Lineup for Wednesday