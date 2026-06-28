AEW Reveals New Circular Steel Cage For Forbidden Door Main Event

AEW and NJPW are set to introduce a brand new cage design at tonight's Forbidden Door pay-per-view.
According to Drainmaker on X, the 12-man steel cage match featuring Team DCMJF against Team Briscoe will take place inside a circular steel cage, marking the latest evolution of the unique match structure.
The announcement follows last year's memorable Dog Pound Cage match, with AEW once again opting for a custom-built cage rather than a traditional square steel structure.
The innovative design is expected to be used for the high stakes showdown between MJF and the Don Callis Family against the team led by Mark Briscoe, adding another unique visual element to one of the night's biggest attractions.
Fans will get their first look at the circular cage when Forbidden Door airs later tonight.
AEW/NJPW are debuting a CIRCULAR Cage for tonight's Team DCMJF vs Team Briscoe 12-man match!, Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) June 28, 2026
Last year, Dog Pound Cage.
This year, Circular Cage. pic.twitter.com/To1fTMN0Me
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