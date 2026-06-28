AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Results and Live Match Coverage

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Results: Drilla Moloney Defeats Daniel Garcia On Zero Hour

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 got underway from the SAP Center in San Jose with an action-packed Zero Hour pre-show, featuring 11 matches across the evening and several major championship clashes still to come.

The event includes the 12-man steel cage showdown pitting MJF and the Don Callis Family against Mark Briscoe's team, while the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals see Swerve Strickland face Will Ospreay and Mercedes Moné battle Maya World. Championship bouts include Thekla defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Starlight Kid, Jon Moxley putting the AEW Continental Championship on the line against Bandido, and Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against David Finlay and Clark Connors.

Elsewhere, Kenny Omega meets Zack Sabre Jr., Shota Umino defends the IWGP Global Championship against PAC, and The Young Bucks compete in a three-way tag team match against Mistico & Mascara Dorada and Shingo Takagi & Titan.

The Zero Hour broadcast opened with Renee Paquette and Jeff Jarrett welcoming viewers while previewing the stacked card. Fans also got their first look at the unique circular steel cage that will be used later in the night.

Drilla Moloney vs. Daniel Garcia (w/ Marina Shafir)

The opening contest saw Drilla Moloney square off against Daniel Garcia in a competitive encounter that showcased both competitors.

Garcia controlled the opening exchanges before Moloney responded with a series of powerful shoulder tackles that forced Garcia to retreat to the outside. Moloney followed with heavy chops around ringside, but Marina Shafir created a distraction that allowed Garcia to regain momentum with a running knee strike and a dragon screw leg whip on the floor.

Back inside the ring, Garcia targeted Moloney's injured leg, while Shafir repeatedly inserted herself into the action from ringside. Despite the damage, Moloney battled back with an impressive dropkick and nearly scored the victory with a pop-up powerbomb.

Garcia attempted to force a submission with the Dragon Tamer, but Moloney reached the ropes. The closing moments saw Shafir once again distract the referee, giving Garcia the chance to hit Twist and Shout while mocking Hiroshi Tanahashi's signature air guitar celebration.

Garcia looked to finish things with a running knee, but Moloney caught him in mid-air, transitioned smoothly into position, and connected with the devastating Drilla Killa to score the pinfall victory.

Drilla Moloney defeated Daniel Garcia.



TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Maika vs. Skye Blue

Skye Blue's hopes of earning a shot at the vacant AEW TBS Championship came to an end as STARDOM standout Maika scored an impressive victory in their Survival of the Fittest qualifying match at Forbidden Door.

Making her AEW debut, Maika immediately showcased why she has built such a strong reputation in Japan. Commentary highlighted her background as a trainee of Taka Michinoku, while STARDOM President Taro Okada watched the action from ringside.

Julia Hart accompanied Skye Blue to the ring but was quickly sent backstage by officials before the match got underway.

Blue attempted to dictate the pace early, but Maika repeatedly countered with quick takedowns and athletic exchanges. Blue managed to regain momentum with a PK on the apron after avoiding a hurricanrana, before trapping Maika in several hard hitting sequences, including a Flatliner into the ropes and a face wash in the corner.

As the contest continued, the crowd increasingly rallied behind Maika. She answered Blue's offense with a string of powerful suplexes, short arm lariats, and an impressive superplex that nearly secured the win. Blue responded with a Cheeky Nandos kick and a Liger Bomb for another close two count, keeping the match evenly balanced.

The closing moments saw both competitors trade heavy strikes before Blue landed a Tornado DDT for another near fall. Maika soon turned the tide with a thunderous brainbuster onto the ring apron before rolling her opponent back inside. She then delivered her signature Hammerlock Michinoku Driver to score the decisive three count.

Maika defeated Skye Blue to qualify for this Wednesday's Survival of the Fittest Match for the vacant AEW TBS Championship.



AEW Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) (c) vs. Thunder Rosa & Olympia



The AEW Women's Tag Team Championships were on the line as Divine Dominion defended against the team of Thunder Rosa and Olympia.

Thunder Rosa wasted no time attacking Lena Kross at the opening bell, but Kross quickly halted her momentum with a shoulder tackle. Rosa responded with a series of chops to both champions before tagging in Olympia, who teamed with Rosa to deliver stereo hurricanranas that sent Megan Bayne and Kross to the floor. Rosa followed with a tornillo to the outside, while Olympia connected with a springboard dive onto both champions.

Back inside the ring, Rosa attempted to stay on the offensive against Bayne, but the champions cut her off and isolated her in their corner. Bayne and Kross maintained control, including driving Rosa into the top turnbuckle with an electric chair. Rosa eventually created an opening by sending Kross over the top rope with a low bridge. Bayne initially prevented the tag, but Rosa avoided another attack, sending Bayne to the floor before finally bringing Olympia into the match.

Olympia entered with a shotgun dropkick that drove Kross into the corner before following up with a headstand dropkick. She hit a Samoan Drop after showcasing her strength with squats, earning a two count. Rosa tagged back in and landed a lungblower while Olympia slammed Bayne before launching herself off Kross in the corner with a moonsault onto Bayne. Rosa then used Olympia's back as a launchpad for a dropkick, and Olympia added another springboard splash for another near fall.

Bayne regained control with a front face suplex on Rosa before Kross tagged in and flattened Rosa for a two count. The match eventually broke down as all four competitors exchanged high impact offense. Bayne leveled Rosa with a flying lariat before Kross and Olympia traded strikes in the center of the ring.

Bayne tagged back in and delivered a corner hurricanrana. Rosa answered with a top rope shotgun dropkick, but when Kross attempted a ripcord move, Bayne accidentally collided with her partner, resulting in friendly fire. Olympia capitalized by gorilla press slamming Bayne before Rosa followed with a top rope double stomp, only for Kross to break up the pin.

The champions quickly recovered. Bayne planted Rosa with Fate's Descent, but Olympia interrupted the cover. Kross and Bayne then took Olympia out with a shotgun dropkick and German suplex combination before finishing Rosa with their From Heaven to Hell double chokeslam. Kross made the pin to retain the titles.

Divine Dominion defeated Thunder Rosa & Olympia to retain the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship after Lena Kross pinned Thunder Rosa.





AEW x NJPW x CMLL x STARDOM Forbidden Door

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. El Sky Team (Mistico & Mascara Dorada) vs. Unbound Company (Shingo Takagi & Titan)

The opening contest featured a fast paced three way tag team match between The Young Bucks, El Sky Team, and Unbound Company.

Following a respectful handshake before the opening bell, Titan struck first with a dropkick before Mistico answered with arm drags and a springboard hurricanrana. Mascara Dorada and Nick Jackson exchanged rapid counters, ending with simultaneous dropkicks and kip ups. Matt Jackson tagged himself in as The Young Bucks took control with pop up dropkicks, a buckle bomb and enzuigiri combination, followed by a slingshot enzuigiri and top rope double stomp.

Dorada regained momentum with arm drags and enzuigiris before Shingo Takagi entered the match and used his strength to halt Dorada's offense. Despite Takagi's advantage, Dorada connected with a hurricanrana before Titan and Takagi worked together to isolate him. Mistico eventually received the tag and responded with a springboard hurricanrana and arm drag on Titan. The action continued at a rapid pace with multiple hurricanranas delivered by all three teams, culminating in Dorada hitting a top rope hurricanrana onto a group of competitors on the floor.

Back inside the ring, Mistico and Dorada delivered consecutive splashes before combining for a powerbomb and powerslam on Titan for a near fall. Matt Jackson tagged himself in and countered Dorada's Tornillo arm drag attempt into a rolling Northern Lights suplex. Takagi answered with a pump fake DDT before connecting with the Veg O Matic for a two count.

Matt recovered by using Takagi as a launch point to hit Titan with Sliced Bread before tagging Nick, who followed with a Lucha Libre style arm drag. Mistico made a blind tag and hit double arm drags on The Young Bucks before he and Dorada landed stereo 619s. Both men then dove onto the competitors at ringside, with Dorada finishing the sequence with a Shooting Star Press.

Mistico attempted a Code Red before a Superkick Party broke out involving all three teams. Takagi briefly stopped the momentum before everyone recovered and delivered simultaneous superkicks to Takagi and Titan. A series of Destroyers from Matt Jackson, Titan and Nick Jackson left all six competitors down.

Takagi followed with a series of charging attacks before Mistico countered into a Spanish Fly attempt that Matt Jackson interrupted. Titan connected with a double stomp, Nick responded with a 450 splash, and Dorada answered with a Shooting Star Press onto both Nick and Titan.

Mistico trapped Takagi in La Mistica, but The Young Bucks broke up the submission. Titan and Takagi combined for a pop up knee strike, followed by Takagi's Pumping Bomber. Titan added a Tornado DDT before Takagi delivered a sit out slam and Titan followed with a double stomp for a near fall that Nick interrupted.

The closing moments saw The Young Bucks exchange strikes with Unbound Company before Dorada flew into the action with a crossbody. After another exchange of counters, Titan was caught during a springboard attempt, allowing The Young Bucks to finish him with the Meltzer Driver for the victory.

Following the match, Matt and Nick Jackson applauded Mistico as they made their way up the entrance ramp.

The Young Bucks defeated El Sky Team and Unbound Company after pinning Titan following the Meltzer Driver.

Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kenny Omega and Zack Sabre Jr. met in singles competition for the first time in eight years, opening with a series of technical exchanges and counters that saw neither man gain a clear advantage. Sabre shifted the momentum with a stiff uppercut before targeting Omega's right arm and wrist both inside and outside the ring, repeatedly driving the arm into the guardrail.

Omega responded by sending Sabre into the announce table several times before placing the ringside sign on top and delivering a double stomp from the apron. The action continued on top of the announce table, where Sabre locked in an Octopus Hold before both competitors crashed to the floor. Back in the ring, Sabre continued focusing on Omega's arm with stomps and strikes, but Omega answered with a snap hurricanrana, a Kotaro Crusher, a running face palm slam, and a Terminator dive to the outside.

Omega followed with a springboard dropkick and Ushigoroshi before attempting a V Trigger, but Sabre countered by snapping Omega's fingers. The two exchanged heavy strikes before Omega escaped a Zack Driver attempt and connected with a Snap Dragon suplex. Sabre answered with a PK and repeatedly looked for submissions, including an armbar and ankle lock, forcing Omega to fight through the damage to his arm.

As the match reached its closing stages, Omega landed a lariat, followed by a V Trigger, but Sabre escaped an Avalanche One Winged Angel attempt and applied a rear naked choke. Omega broke free and delivered multiple knee strikes before hitting a Poison Rana for a near fall. Sabre countered another One Winged Angel attempt into a bridging pin before later connecting with the Zack Driver for a close two count.

The final exchange saw Omega hit a Snap Dragon and another V Trigger, but Sabre transitioned into a triangle choke. Omega powered out with a powerbomb, connected with the Kamigoye, and finally delivered the One Winged Angel to secure the victory.

Kenny Omega defeated Zack Sabre Jr.





Jon Moxley vs. Bandido for the AEW Continental Title

Moxley immediately got under Bandido's skin by mocking his opening pose with repeated middle fingers. After evading an early monkey flip, Moxley celebrated before both men squared up and exchanged strikes in the center of the ring. Bandido attempted to build momentum with a dive, but Moxley avoided it by sliding back into the ring and answered with a tope suicida. Bandido quickly responded with a somersault dive of his own to regain control.

Back inside the ring, Bandido charged into the corner, but Moxley intercepted him with a devastating double boot in midair. The action spilled back to the floor where Moxley placed Bandido onto the steel steps and delivered a piledriver, leaving the challenger busted open. Returning to the ring, Moxley targeted Bandido's mask, trying to tear it away, but spent too much time doing so and allowed Bandido to fight back with a running powerbomb.

The pace intensified as both competitors traded heavy strikes. Moxley resorted to biting Bandido's forehead, but Bandido answered with a top rope Sky Twister followed by a series of flying forearms. With the crowd counting along, Bandido connected with ten punches in the corner before landing a shotgun dropkick and a Shining Wizard for a near fall.

Bandido showcased his strength with an impressive one armed gorilla press slam before climbing to the top rope. However, taking too long to play to the crowd allowed Moxley to get his knees up against the frog splash attempt. Both men exchanged big boots before Bandido hit a German suplex and teased the 21 Plex, only for Moxley to counter with a lariat followed by the Death Rider. Bandido managed to kick out.

The challenger came close to victory after delivering the Revolution Fly from the top rope for the closest near fall of the contest. As Bandido again looked for the 21 Plex, Moxley escaped and trapped him in a rear naked choke on the apron. Bandido rolled through into a pinning combination for a two count, but Moxley immediately transitioned into the Bulldog Choke.

Bandido began to fade before forcing himself back to his feet with Moxley clinging to his back. After making the sign of the cross, Bandido threw himself backwards to try and break the hold, but Moxley maintained the submission. With no escape possible, Bandido passed out, giving Moxley the victory.

Following the match, Brody King came to check on Bandido. Moxley then helped Bandido to his feet and showed respect by shaking his hand.

Jon Moxley defeated Bandido to retain the AEW Continental Title.

Shota Umino vs. PAC for the IWGP Global Title

PAC wasted no time after the opening bell, attacking Shota Umino and driving him into the guardrail on the outside. Commentary noted that Umino remained wary of surprise attacks following Gabe Kidd's assault at Dominion. Back in the ring, PAC landed a top rope dropkick for a two count before slowing the pace with a chin lock. Umino absorbed a big boot without going down, answered with a dropkick, and the two exchanged heavy strikes in the corner. Umino followed with a snap Fisherman's Suplex for a near fall.

With PAC trapped between the ropes, Umino connected with a slingshot DDT before acknowledging the fans at ringside. PAC attempted to regroup, but Umino sprinted around the ring to deliver a shotgun dropkick, then drove PAC onto the guardrail with a draping DDT. A high stack powerbomb earned another near fall, but Umino's attempt to rally the crowd gave PAC enough time to counter with a release overhead belly to belly suplex into the corner.

PAC looked to introduce a table into the match, but Umino intercepted and positioned it at ringside instead. PAC responded with a spinning kick to the ribs before launching himself from the top rope with a springboard moonsault to the floor. Returning to the ring, PAC delivered an avalanche belly to belly suplex from the top turnbuckle for a close two count.

PAC taunted Umino with repeated slaps, challenging him to fight back. The two traded forearms before Umino fired up, only for PAC to hit multiple rolling German suplexes. Umino continued to rise after each one, prompting PAC to send him crashing from the ring to the floor with an Awesome Bomb through the table, drawing loud chants from the crowd.

PAC followed with a 450 Splash for another near fall before immediately locking in the Brutalizer. Umino struggled but managed to reach the bottom rope to force the break. PAC went back to the top rope, but Umino countered with a discus forearm and a headbutt that left PAC stunned. As PAC got back to his feet, Umino connected with a running knee strike for a near fall.

PAC avoided a lariat and answered with a Poison Rana, but Umino immediately recovered and nearly turned PAC inside out with a lariat for another two count. Umino then planted PAC with the Paradigm Shift before finishing the match with the Second Chapter to retain the IWGP Global Championship.

After the match, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir came to ringside to check on PAC. Moxley entered the ring and stood face to face with his former protégé, Umino, before Hiroshi Tanahashi's music interrupted. The New Japan Pro Wrestling President walked to the ring, prompting Moxley and his allies to leave. Tanahashi then placed the IWGP Global Championship around Umino's waist and raised his hand in celebration.

Shota Umino defeated PAC to retain the IWGP Global Title.





Thekla vs. Starlight Kid for the AEW Women’s Title

STARDOM President Taro Okada was shown at ringside before the match, supporting Starlight Kid ahead of her AEW debut. Thekla made a dramatic entrance accompanied by fire dancers, while commentary highlighted that Starlight Kid held two previous victories over the champion.

Starlight Kid used her speed to take control in the opening moments, forcing Thekla to regroup on the outside. Back in the ring, Thekla targeted Kid's mask before distracting referee Rick Knox, allowing Kid to respond with a flurry of strikes. Kid followed with a dropkick that sent Thekla to the floor, but the champion countered by sweeping Kid's legs on the apron and attacking her ankle. Thekla then threw Kid into the guardrail and briefly confronted Okada before Kid intervened with a slap.

Thekla slowed the pace by grounding her challenger until Kid fought back with a springboard crossbody and standing moonsault. Kid concentrated on Thekla's right leg with a dragon screw through the ropes and attempted the Numero Dos submission, but Thekla escaped by raking the eyes. The champion regained control with her spider choke across the ropes before Kid countered a top rope attack with an arm drag. Thekla responded with a Spider Suplex from the ropes to regain momentum.

On the apron, Kid connected with a knee strike before landing a Northern Lights Bomb on the edge of the ring and followed with a Fisherman's Suplex for a near fall. A moonsault attempt missed, allowing Thekla to hit a Spear. Kid answered with a snap dropkick to the back, resetting the contest.

Both competitors exchanged strikes as the crowd rallied behind them. Thekla landed a running boot between the ropes and a top rope crossbody for another near fall. When she attempted another Spear, Kid avoided it and applied the Numero Dos while trapping both the leg and head, but Thekla managed to reach the ropes. Kid then delivered Divine Punishment followed by a moonsault for a close two count.

Late in the match, Thekla escaped a Spider Suplex attempt into an O'Connor Roll before connecting with another Spear, but Kid kicked out. The champion then delivered a Curb Stomp, declared the match was not over, and followed with a second Curb Stomp to secure the victory.

After the match, Julia Hart and Skye Blue entered the ring carrying a pair of scissors, handing them to Thekla. The champion tore the mask from Starlight Kid before Rick Knox covered Kid's face with a towel. Thekla spat on the mask, confronted Taro Okada at ringside, shoved the mask into his face, and struck him with it before celebrating alongside Hart and Blue on the entrance ramp.

Thekla defeated Starlight Kid to retain the AEW Women's Championship.

Cope & Cage (Adam Copeland & Christian Cage) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) for the AEW Tag Team Titles



The Dogs made an aggressive entrance by attacking photographers on the entrance ramp before the match began. Once the action got underway, Christian Cage gained an early advantage with a sunset flip on Clark Connors, while Adam Copeland controlled David Finlay during the opening grappling exchanges. Cage followed with a drop toe hold that sent Connors crashing into Finlay, but he refused a handshake from Finlay after recognizing it as a distraction.

Momentum shifted when Connors avoided Cage in the corner, sending him shoulder first into the ring post. The challengers isolated Cage for several minutes, targeting his injured arm. Connors escalated the attack by burning a matchstick into Cage's face before continuing to work over the damaged limb. Cage fought to reach his corner, but Connors swept Copeland's leg away to prevent the tag. The assault continued outside the ring as Cage's injured arm was trapped beneath the steel steps before Copeland intervened, sending Connors crashing onto the commentary table.

Cage eventually escaped and tagged in Copeland, who quickly swung the momentum with an Impaler DDT on Finlay for a near fall. Copeland looked for a Spear, but Finlay avoided it with a leapfrog before The Dogs combined to take him down. They attempted a High/Low, but Cage pulled Connors to the floor, allowing Copeland to recover and leave Finlay down in the ring. Cage attempted a slingshot attack to the outside but was driven into the guardrail by Connors. Back inside, Copeland absorbed a High/Low combination but kicked out at two.

The challengers set up for Full Clip, but Copeland countered with a suplex that sent Finlay into Connors, knocking Connors to the outside. Copeland charged with another Spear attempt but ran into a knee strike before immediately catching Finlay with a pop up Spear. Connors prevented the referee's count by shoving Cage into official Stephon Smith.

With both legal competitors down after a simultaneous Spear collision between Copeland and Connors, Finlay grabbed his shillelagh and struck Cage. As he prepared to use the weapon again on Copeland, the arena lights went out. When they returned, the Bang Bang Gang appeared on the entrance ramp. The lights went out once more, and upon returning, Switchblade Jay White was standing in the ring. White dropped Finlay with the Blade Runner, allowing Copeland to hit a Spear and score the pinfall.

After the match, White picked up the AEW Tag Team Championship belts and stood over Finlay before handing the titles back to Copeland and Cage. Copeland briefly stepped between White and Cage before White exited up the entrance ramp to reunite with the Bang Bang Gang.

Cope & Cage defeated The Dogs to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles after Copeland pinned Finlay.

Mercedes Moné vs. Maya World in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final

Mercedes Moné and Maya World met in the final of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after both advanced through the bracket as late additions. Before the match, Renee Paquette interviewed World at ringside, where she spoke about adjusting to life following the loss of her brother. World acknowledged that few expected her to reach the final, saying expectations do not win matches.

World started quickly with an early near fall as the crowd immediately split into dueling chants. She repeatedly avoided Moné's takedown attempts with agile counters before mocking her opponent with the CEO pose. After sending Moné to the floor, World connected with a cannonball senton before returning to the ring, where she followed with a Matrix evasion into a springboard arm drag and briefly teased applying the Statement Maker submission.

Referee Aubrey Edwards checked on World, allowing Moné to take advantage with a kick that sent her to the outside. Back in the ring, World escaped a pin attempt with a bridge before Moné grounded her in the corner. World countered a monkey flip and nearly scored another pin, but Moné recovered by driving her face first into the top turnbuckle. Moné then delivered a series of three Meteoras, landing one on the apron, another on the floor, and a third inside the ring for a near fall.

As Aubrey again checked on World outside the ring, Moné taunted the crowd by counting along with them before throwing World back inside. She followed with a backstabber and a straightjacket choke. World escaped a double knees attempt with a sunset flip before both exchanged Tombstone counters. Moné rolled through into a double stomp, but World answered with a double stomp of her own and then landed a springboard spinning cutter for another close two count.

World connected with a Shining Wizard but was delayed climbing the ropes, allowing Moné to counter into the Three Amigos. World avoided the Frog Splash by raising her knees and later escaped the Statement Maker before firing back with rolling fallaway slams, sending Moné to the floor. She followed with a Tope Suicida and a Senton Bomb for another near fall.

The pace continued to build as Moné attempted several signature combinations, while World countered with a Cheeky Nandos kick, a hurricanrana, and multiple pinning combinations. Moné survived another near fall after the Moné Maker was kicked out of, drawing a strong reaction from both the audience and Moné herself.

In the closing stages, World delivered a sunset bomb to the floor before following with a springboard moonsault and a middle rope moonsault back inside the ring, both resulting in near falls. Moné countered another attack into a roll-up, but World transitioned into the Statement Maker and came close to forcing a submission. Moné managed to escape by using the ropes, reversed the hold, and trapped World in the Statement Maker. Although World fought toward the ropes, Moné tightened the submission before transitioning into a pinning combination and then reapplying the hold with greater pressure, forcing World to submit.

Mercedes Moné defeated Maya World via submission to win the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Following the match, Moné celebrated on the entrance stage with the Owen Hart Foundation championship belt and tournament trophy as pyro erupted. Nigel McGuinness applauded Maya World's performance from commentary.

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Athena, who stated that the better woman had won the tournament. Athena claimed World only reached this stage because of her own previous decisions and reminded viewers that she remains the greatest women's champion. She added that while World should continue chasing her dreams, she would have to wait her turn behind Athena.







Team MJF (AEW World Champion MJF, TNT Champion Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, Jake Doyle & Andrade El Idolo) vs. Team Briscoe (Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly) in a Steel Cage Match (If Team Briscoe Wins, Mark Briscoe Earns an AEW World Title Match)

The night's main event took place inside a circular steel cage as Team MJF battled Team Briscoe, with a future AEW World Championship opportunity on the line for Mark Briscoe if his team emerged victorious. Don Callis' faction entered wearing matching airbrushed shirts featuring Callis and MJF, while Team Briscoe arrived carrying backpacks filled with various weapons. Darby Allin made a memorable entrance from the top of the cage.

The action began immediately as Briscoe attempted a Cactus Elbow, only for MJF to drive him into the cage. Jake Doyle dominated the early exchanges by powerbombing Allin onto the apron before launching him into the cage. Team MJF maintained control while introducing tables into the match. Tension briefly surfaced between MJF and Andrade El Idolo as they competed for attention with their poses before Callis' group restored order.

The momentum shifted when Roderick Strong struck several opponents with a heavy bag before Briscoe and Kyle O'Reilly revealed the contents of their backpacks. O'Reilly used an original Nintendo console and controllers as weapons, striking Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher before clotheslining Fletcher with a controller cable. Briscoe later produced a bag of thumbtacks, but Doyle prevented Fletcher from taking the fall by intervening.

Outside the ring, Doyle repeatedly drove Strong into the steel cage before Briscoe answered with a Tope Suicida. Fletcher was busted open during the brawl and later slammed Briscoe onto the thumbtacks after tearing off his shirt. Allin responded by smashing a skateboard across Fletcher's back, while MJF narrowly avoided falling into the tacks before countering Allin with a backdrop.

MJF removed the thumbtacks with a broom, but Orange Cassidy countered with a low blow using the broom handle. Cassidy then revealed a bag of orange slices labeled "Good Luck Tonight" from Willow Nightingale and sprayed citrus juice into Fletcher's eyes, drawing loud chants from the crowd.

The match continued with Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita exchanging strikes before Takeshita opened his backpack to reveal a foam middle finger directed at Okada. Fletcher accidentally struck Okada with a thrust kick during the exchange, allowing Takeshita to suplex both opponents.

Darby Allin and Kevin Knight traded offense before Doyle trapped Allin in a Tree of Woe by wedging a chair against him, allowing Knight to connect with a Coast to Coast. Briscoe interrupted the pin attempt, but MJF quickly halted his momentum with a chair shot.

MJF then instructed Okada to open a large bag, revealing the surprise return of Lio Rush. Rush immediately attacked Knight with an enzuigiri before confronting Andrade in a brief staredown. He followed with a stunner on MJF and a dive onto Fletcher before Okada stopped him with a Rainmaker. Doyle then sealed Rush inside the bag with a chain before Team Briscoe later dragged him backstage following the match.

Briscoe armed himself with a ladder and swung it wildly through the ring, striking multiple opponents, including Andrade. O'Reilly and Strong combined to deliver an Angle Slam from the apron through a table to Doyle before Andrade responded with a chair-assisted running corner dropkick to O'Reilly. Takeshita then wiped out Andrade before Okada delivered a dropkick. On the apron, Takeshita countered Fletcher's attempted brainbuster into a Blue Thunder Bomb off the apron through a table.

Late in the match, MJF prepared to strike Briscoe with the Dynamite Diamond Ring before Cassidy interrupted. Allin planted MJF with a Scorpion Death Drop and Coffin Drop, but Knight accidentally crashed onto MJF with a Frog Splash attempt after Allin rolled away.

Knight climbed onto the top of the circular cage and attempted to retrieve Allin's backpack, triggering hidden pyro that sent him crashing through stacked tables below. Moments later, Allin launched himself from the top of the cage with a Coffin Drop onto a pile of wrestlers at ringside.

Back inside the ring, Briscoe finally connected with the Jay Driller on MJF, but Doyle broke up the pin. MJF then instructed Andrade to hold Briscoe in place. Andrade initially complied before releasing Briscoe and striking MJF with a spinning back elbow. Doyle confronted Andrade and was met with a low blow. Andrade then revealed a shirt reading "Fck Don Fck MJF" before Briscoe delivered a Jay Driller to Doyle and secured the decisive pinfall.

Team Briscoe defeated Team MJF when Mark Briscoe pinned Jake Doyle.

Following the match, Team Briscoe carried the chained bag containing Lio Rush backstage.

A video package then aired promoting Wednesday's Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS Championship.

Backstage, Lexy Nair interviewed a bloodied Mark Briscoe, who declared he would not wait and challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship on this Wednesday's episode



