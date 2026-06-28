Nic Nemeth Defeats Mike Santana To Win TNA World Championship At Slammiversary

Nic Nemeth has reclaimed the TNA World Championship following a hard fought victory over Mike Santana in the main event of TNA Slammiversary at the Agganis Arena in Boston.

The championship clash saw Santana battle through adversity after being busted open earlier in the contest. As the match reached its closing moments, the champion attempted to deliver his Spin the Block finisher but was unable to connect. Nemeth capitalized on the opening, planting Santana with the Danger Zone to secure the three count and capture the title.

Following the victory, Nic Nemeth celebrated in the ring alongside his brother Ryan Nemeth as Slammiversary went off the air.

The win marks the 66th TNA World Championship title change since the championship's lineage began in 2007. It also makes Nemeth just the 16th competitor to hold the prestigious title on multiple occasions.

This is Nemeth's second reign as TNA World Champion. His first came at Slammiversary 2024 when he emerged victorious in a five man elimination match featuring Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, Joe Hendry, and Frankie Kazarian.

Santana's second run as champion comes to an end after 164 days, during which he successfully defended the title six times. He captured the championship from Frankie Kazarian on the January 15, 2026 episode of TNA Impact.

His first reign began at Bound For Glory 2025 when he defeated Trick Williams for the gold before losing it one month later to Frankie Kazarian during a live edition of Impact from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.