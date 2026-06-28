×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nic Nemeth Defeats Mike Santana To Win TNA World Championship At Slammiversary

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 28, 2026
Nic Nemeth Defeats Mike Santana To Win TNA World Championship At Slammiversary

Nic Nemeth has reclaimed the TNA World Championship following a hard fought victory over Mike Santana in the main event of TNA Slammiversary at the Agganis Arena in Boston.

The championship clash saw Santana battle through adversity after being busted open earlier in the contest. As the match reached its closing moments, the champion attempted to deliver his Spin the Block finisher but was unable to connect. Nemeth capitalized on the opening, planting Santana with the Danger Zone to secure the three count and capture the title.

Following the victory, Nic Nemeth celebrated in the ring alongside his brother Ryan Nemeth as Slammiversary went off the air.

The win marks the 66th TNA World Championship title change since the championship's lineage began in 2007. It also makes Nemeth just the 16th competitor to hold the prestigious title on multiple occasions.

This is Nemeth's second reign as TNA World Champion. His first came at Slammiversary 2024 when he emerged victorious in a five man elimination match featuring Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, Joe Hendry, and Frankie Kazarian.

Santana's second run as champion comes to an end after 164 days, during which he successfully defended the title six times. He captured the championship from Frankie Kazarian on the January 15, 2026 episode of TNA Impact.

His first reign began at Bound For Glory 2025 when he defeated Trick Williams for the gold before losing it one month later to Frankie Kazarian during a live edition of Impact from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard

TNA Slammiversary

June 28, 2026 at

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Hashtag: #slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

June 28, 2026 at

San Jose, California, USA

Hashtag: #forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

June 28, 2026 at

Orlando, Florida, USA

Hashtag: #great american bash
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement