Konnan Announced As Latest Inductee Into TNA Hall Of Fame

TNA Wrestling has revealed another name set to join its Hall of Fame.

During Sunday night's Slammiversary 2026 pay per view, the promotion announced that Konnan will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame during Bound for Glory later this year.

Konnan has been closely associated with TNA since the company's early days. He first appeared for the promotion in 2002, competing in the inaugural Gauntlet For The Gold Battle Royal. Over the years, he remained a familiar presence both as a wrestler and manager, with his final in ring appearance coming at Bound for Glory 2018.

In that match, Konnan joined forces with Ortiz and Santana to defeat the trio of Hernandez, Homicide, and King.

The announcement follows another Hall of Fame reveal earlier in the evening, with Amazing Red also confirmed for induction. The legendary X Division star received the surprise honor after making his return during the Ultimate X Championship match at Slammiversary.