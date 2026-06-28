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TNA Revives Destination X As Part Of Expanded 2026 Pay-Per-View Schedule

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 28, 2026
TNA Revives Destination X As Part Of Expanded 2026 Pay-Per-View Schedule

TNA Wrestling has officially confirmed the return of one of its most recognizable pay-per-view events, with Destination X making its comeback later this year.

The announcement came during Slammiversary 2026 on Sunday night at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, where the promotion aired a video previewing its upcoming premium live event schedule for the rest of 2026.

Destination X is set to take place on November 15 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, marking the first time the event has been held in nine years.

The company also revealed dates and locations for two additional marquee shows. Lockdown will be held on August 23 in Chicago, Illinois, while TNA's biggest annual event, Bound for Glory, is scheduled for October 11 in Tampa, Florida.

With three major events now confirmed, TNA has finalized a significant portion of its pay-per-view calendar heading into the final months of 2026.

 

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