WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026 Results and Live Match Coverage

WWE NXT returns today with the 2026 Great American Bash, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring four championship matches and several key showdowns.

The main event will see NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo defend his title against Naraku, the former EVIL, in one of the biggest matches of the night. Elsewhere, Lola Vice puts the NXT Women's Championship on the line against Kendal Grey, while Zaria defends the NXT Women's North American Championship against Tatum Paxley.

The NXT North American Championship will also be up for grabs as Myles Borne battles Tavion Heights. The card also features Dion Lennox taking on Saquon Shugars, Wren Sinclair defending the Women's Speed Championship against Arianna Grace, and Shiloh Hill facing Tristan Angels in singles competition.

Full WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026 Card:

NXT Championship: Tony D'Angelo (c) vs. Naraku





NXT Women's Championship: Lola Vice (c) vs. Kendal Grey





NXT Women's North American Championship: Zaria (c) vs. Tatum Paxley





NXT North American Championship: Myles Borne (c) vs. Tavion Heights





Dion Lennox vs. Saquon Shugars





Women's Speed Championship: Wren Sinclair (c) vs. Arianna Grace





Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels

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