WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026 Results and Live Match Coverage

WWE NXT returns today with the 2026 Great American Bash, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring four championship matches and several key showdowns.
The main event will see NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo defend his title against Naraku, the former EVIL, in one of the biggest matches of the night. Elsewhere, Lola Vice puts the NXT Women's Championship on the line against Kendal Grey, while Zaria defends the NXT Women's North American Championship against Tatum Paxley.
The NXT North American Championship will also be up for grabs as Myles Borne battles Tavion Heights. The card also features Dion Lennox taking on Saquon Shugars, Wren Sinclair defending the Women's Speed Championship against Arianna Grace, and Shiloh Hill facing Tristan Angels in singles competition.
Full WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026 Card:
TNA Slammiversary
June 28, 2026 at
Boston, Massachusetts, USA
Hashtag: #slammiversary
AEW Forbidden Door
June 28, 2026 at
San Jose, California, USA
Hashtag: #forbidden door
WWE NXT The Great American Bash
June 28, 2026 at
Orlando, Florida, USA
Hashtag: #great american bash
Boston, Massachusetts
Jun. 28th 2026
San Jose, California
Jun. 28th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 28th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
Rosemont, Illinois
Jul. 6th 2026
Clearwater, Florida
Jul. 8th 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jul. 10th 2026
Roanoke, Virginia
Jul. 11th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 15th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 16th 2026
Albany, New York
Jul. 17th 2026
New York City, New York
Jul. 18th 2026
WNS Community Discussion