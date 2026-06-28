Apollo Crews Debuts In TNA As Uhaa Nation At Slammiversary

At TNA Slammiversary, the former WWE Superstar made a surprise appearance as one of the mystery challengers for Mustafa Ali's TNA International Championship. The title bout was initially announced as a one on one Open Challenge before Director of Authority Santino Marella revealed it would instead become a Triple Threat Match.
Rich Swann was unveiled as the first challenger before the second surprise entrant was introduced as Uhaa Nation, the identity Apollo Crews used before signing with WWE.
The name carries personal significance, as Crews' real name is Sesugh Isaac Uhaa, and he competed under the Uhaa Nation moniker throughout his successful independent wrestling career before joining WWE in 2015.
Uhaa Nation impressed throughout the championship contest, showcasing the athleticism that made him a standout performer for years. However, despite a strong performance from both challengers, Mustafa Ali retained the TNA International Championship, extending his reign to 78 days.
Crews' debut comes just months after his WWE departure. He was released by the company in April 2026, ending an 11 year run that saw him capture both the WWE United States Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Reports had already suggested TNA was interested in bringing the former champion into the promotion. WrestleVotes Radio, via Fightful Select, recently stated that TNA had targeted Crews following his release, while PWInsider had teased that a former WWE Intercontinental Champion would make their debut at Slammiversary, a mystery that has now been solved.
Uhaa Nation (FKA Apollo Crews) has arrived in TNA. pic.twitter.com/ZXoMsEzj5S, Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 28, 2026
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