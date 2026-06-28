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Latest Backstage WWE Plans Ahead Of NXT Great American Bash

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 28, 2026
Latest Backstage WWE Plans Ahead Of NXT Great American Bash

Baron Corbin's WWE return appears to be drawing closer following the conclusion of his recent MLW commitments. According to Fightful Select, Corbin wrapped up his run with Major League Wrestling at the promotion's Chattanooga event, and WWE is still moving forward with plans to bring him back to the company.

Another talent who has reportedly been the subject of internal discussions is Tatum Paxley. Fightful states that WWE has recently considered moving the NXT star to the main roster, although no decision has been finalized. Paxley has a major opportunity later today as she challenges Zaria for the NXT Women's North American Championship at NXT Great American Bash.

Fightful also provided an update on Hiromu Takahashi's future. While reports have linked the Japanese star with a move to WWE in recent months, the outlet notes that people within both WWE and NXT have been expecting him to join the company for quite some time.

Finally, Fightful addressed online rumors suggesting Brock Lesnar was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for WWE Night of Champions 2026. The report states those claims, which circulated widely on Facebook through what appeared to be AI-generated content, were false. Fightful confirmed that the former WWE Champion was not in Saudi Arabia for the event.

 

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