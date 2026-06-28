TNA Pays Emotional Tribute To Joe Doering At Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Joe Doering during Slammiversary, honoring the former star following his passing earlier this week.

Doering, a former TNA World Tag Team Champion, died on June 26, 2026, at the age of 44 after a long battle with brain cancer. Since the news broke, tributes have poured in from across the wrestling world, with TNA ensuring his legacy was remembered on one of the company's biggest nights of the year.

During the Slammiversary Countdown show, commentators Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan wore custom black armbands bearing the name "JOE" in tribute to Doering. The referees also sported the commemorative armbands throughout the event, with more members of the TNA roster expected to do the same.

Ahead of the show, Rehwoldt shared an image of the armband on social media alongside the message:

"TNA Slammiversary is for Joe."

As the broadcast began, Hannifan addressed viewers with an emotional dedication.

"For all of us here in the TNA Wrestling family tonight, this is for Joe, this is in memory of the late great Joe Doering."

TNA also opened Slammiversary with a special tribute honoring Doering's life and career.

Meanwhile, Josh Alexander reflected on sharing the ring with Doering in what would ultimately become the veteran's final singles match. The bout took place at Against All Odds 2022, and Alexander admitted he had noticed something was different about Doering in the weeks leading up to the contest, although he never imagined the cancer had returned.

Alexander recalled asking Doering before the match to make every strike count, wanting the contest to feel as physical as possible. Despite what he may have been enduring at the time, Doering agreed without hesitation and delivered exactly what was asked of him.

He praised Doering's toughness, professionalism, and dedication, saying the former champion wrestled through what was likely immense pain to produce a memorable 20-plus-minute main event. Alexander added that while it is bittersweet to know he was Doering's final singles opponent, he feels privileged to have shared the ring and known him personally.

Closing his tribute, Alexander described Doering as a true warrior who battled cancer for years, expressing hope that his friend can now finally rest in peace.