Amazing Red Announced For TNA Hall Of Fame Induction

Amazing Red is officially headed to the TNA Hall of Fame.
The announcement came during TNA Slammiversary 2026 after Red made his long awaited return to compete in the Ultimate X match for the TNA X Division Championship. The bout also featured champion Cedric Alexander, Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, Mr. Elegance, Fabian Aichner, and KC Navarro.
Once the match concluded, Frankie Kazarian took the microphone and paid tribute to Amazing Red, praising his remarkable influence on the wrestling industry and the legacy he has built throughout his career.
Kazarian then invited Red to remain in the ring as TNA aired a special video celebrating his career. The emotional tribute looked back at many of Red's greatest moments before ending with the announcement that he will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame during this year's Bound for Glory event.
The reveal was met with a strong reaction from the live crowd as Red's impact on the X Division and professional wrestling was recognized with one of the company's highest honours.
X-Division icon @AmazingRed_iOD will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at #TNABoundForGlory this October. #TNASlammiversary @FrankieKazarian pic.twitter.com/myKk66OyiU, TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 28, 2026
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