New TNA Knockouts TV Title Revealed At Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling has officially unveiled a brand new championship for its Knockouts division.

During Slammiversary, TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks announced the introduction of the inaugural TNA Knockouts TV Championship. To determine the first-ever titleholder, the promotion will launch a 16 woman tournament beginning this Thursday.

The announcement adds another championship to the Knockouts division and gives 16 competitors the opportunity to make history by becoming the first wrestler to hold the new title.

No participants or tournament brackets have been revealed at this time, with further details expected when the tournament gets underway on Thursday.

What are your thoughts on TNA introducing the Knockouts TV Championship? Which wrestler would you like to see become the inaugural champion? Share your predictions and join the discussion in the comments section below.