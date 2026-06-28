TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results and Live Match Coverage

TNA Wrestling returns with one of its biggest events of the year as Slammiversary emanates from Boston's Agganis Arena later today, featuring multiple championship matches and several high profile clashes.

The main event will see TNA World Champion Mike Santana put his title on the line against former champion Nic Nemeth in a highly anticipated match.

The TNA World Tag Team Championships will also be defended in a chaotic four team ladder match. Champions Brian Myers and Bear Bronson will battle The Hardys, The Righteous, and The Great Hands with the titles hanging above the ring.

Elsewhere on the card, Moose goes one on one with Eddie Edwards, while Eric Young faces Ricky Sosa. Lei Ying Lee will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Xia Brookside, and The Elegance Brand will put the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships at stake against the team of Rosemary and Allie.

The TNA X Division Championship will be contested in an Ultimate X match as Cedric Alexander defends against Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, Amazing Red, KC Navarro, Mr. Elegance, and Fabian Aichner.

Also scheduled, AJ Francis meets Elijah in singles competition, while TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali has issued an open challenge with his championship on the line.

Main Card @ 4:00 pm ET - Watch Countdown:





With Slammiversary just around the corner, the atmosphere inside Boston's Agganis Arena is already electric. The production setup looks impressive, with the Ultimate X structure already suspended above the ring, strongly suggesting the high risk championship bout could kick off the main card.

The Countdown to Slammiversary pre show opened with a stirring rendition of the United States National Anthem by a local Boston performer, who earned a strong reaction from the crowd after delivering an impressive vocal performance.

Backstage cameras then caught both TNA World Champion Mike Santana and challenger Nic Nemeth making their respective arrivals as anticipation continued to build.

At ringside, Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt paid tribute to the late Joe Doering by wearing commemorative "JOE" armbands throughout the broadcast, a touching gesture that acknowledged the former TNA star.

Daria Rae joined the commentary team for the pre show, immediately taking part in a discussion centered around Xia Brookside's betrayal of Lei Ying Lee. Rae reflected on friendships turning into rivalries before the broadcast rolled a video package chronicling the pair's history together. Throughout the segment, Daria and Rehwoldt shared plenty of playful jabs at Hannifan.

Elsewhere, Gia Miller mingled with fans on the arena concourse while promoting TNA's Harpoon IPA partnership. The fans she spoke with were overwhelmingly confident that Xia Brookside would leave Slammiversary as the new Knockouts World Champion.

Mara Sade vs Indi Hartwell vs Elayna Black

The opening match of the pre show featured Indi Hartwell, Mara Sade, and Elayna Black in a triple threat contest. Black initially attempted to manipulate her opponents, allowing Hartwell and Sade to briefly work together before turning their attention back to one another.

Commentary suggested the winner could be in line for a future Knockouts World Championship opportunity, adding extra significance to the contest. Hartwell appeared to receive the strongest support from the live crowd throughout the match.

Mara Sade impressed with a crossbody that wiped out both opponents at once, but the momentum eventually shifted back to Elayna Black. After connecting with a picture perfect moonsault on Hartwell, Black followed up by delivering the Blackout to Sade to secure the victory. The match served as a solid opener and gave Black valuable momentum heading into the coming weeks.

Black won the triple threat Knockouts match.

TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks - New TNA Knockouts Television Championship

Following the match, TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks made a major announcement, revealing the introduction of the brand new Knockouts Television Championship. The title will be defended exclusively on Impact, with a 16 woman single elimination tournament beginning this Thursday to determine the inaugural champion.

The broadcast briefly shifted to promote the iHeartRadio app before returning to ringside, where the panel discussed the importance of the newly unveiled championship. Daria Rae praised the current depth of the Knockouts roster, calling it the strongest the division has ever been.

Attention then returned to the Knockouts World Championship match, with Hannifan and Rehwoldt debating the rivalry. During the discussion, Hannifan bluntly remarked that "dead people should stay dead," prompting another entertaining exchange between the commentators.

The panel also previewed the showdown between AJ Francis and Elijah, accompanied by a detailed video package highlighting their growing rivalry.

Boston favorite The Hometown Man later joined the panel wearing his Celtics jersey while enjoying a Harpoon IPA. During the lighthearted segment, he predicted the Celtics should keep Jaylen Brown, backed the Patriots to return to the Super Bowl, and forecast a Red Sox victory over the Yankees before confidently stating his friend Elijah would defeat AJ Francis later in the evening.

The final discussion before the main show focused on the unique No Surrender Match between Eddie Edwards and Moose. Commentary reminded viewers that if JDC throws in the towel, Moose immediately loses, while Alisha Edwards doing the same would result in Eddie suffering defeat.

The Slammiversary Countdown panel shifted its attention to the stacked Tag Team Championship Ladder Match, breaking down the four team battle that will determine who leaves Boston with the gold.

Discussion then turned to the Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship, with the panel paying tribute to Amazing Red and his lasting influence on TNA's signature division. They highlighted the veteran's role in shaping the X Division into what it has become today, while also continuing to emphasize that Leon Slater earned his opportunity through what has repeatedly been described as a contractual obligation.

Before the panel could fully preview the TNA International Championship bout, champion Mustafa Ali interrupted alongside Tasha Steelz. Frustrated by the mystery surrounding his challenger, Ali demanded that Daria Rae reveal his opponent immediately.

Rae teased that she was about to do just that, but was interrupted by Santino Marella. The Director of Authority explained that while Daria had been searching for an opponent, he had done the same. When Daria objected, Santino jokingly replied that only his wife gets to tell him what to do, prompting Daria to quip that she was thankful she wasn't. Santino then announced that Ali would have to face both competitors selected by himself and Daria, with their identities remaining a surprise until later in the night. The announcement left both Ali and Steelz visibly unhappy.

The broadcast then moved to Gia Miller, who was joined by two representatives from iHeartRadio. After some playful banter, including one guest revealing a New York Yankees tattoo that Miller jokingly covered with her hand, the conversation turned to predictions for the evening, with the Boston native backing The Hardys to reclaim the TNA World Tag Team Championships.

Back at ringside, Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt welcomed Sean Grande, the longtime voice of the Boston Celtics. Grande revealed that wrestling legend Mick Foley officiated his wedding, leading Hannifan to jokingly remark that he was surprised Foley remembered the ceremony.

The Countdown broadcast then wrapped up its latest segment as The World Class Maniac made his entrance, ready to take on Ricky Sosa.

Ricky Sosa vs. Eric Young

Ricky Sosa showed no fear from the opening bell, refusing to back down from Eric Young and forcing the veteran to briefly second guess his approach.

Sosa grabbed the early momentum with a spectacular senton atomico, but Young quickly shifted the tide by dropping his opponent throat first across the top rope before connecting with an avalanche Death Valley Driver. When Sosa kicked out, Young became distracted, taking time to argue with and threaten the referee instead of staying on the attack.

The comeback began when Sosa countered from the top rope with a snap hurricanrana, drawing loud support from the Boston crowd. He followed with a corkscrew kick and a moonsault, but Young once again managed to survive the pin attempt.

Young answered with a rake to the eyes before delivering a pop up neckbreaker and a top rope elbow drop. Even that wasn't enough to finish Sosa, who refused to stay down.

Ricky Sosa defeatd Eric Young

The closing stretch featured an impressive sequence from Sosa, who flowed seamlessly from a Northern Lights Suplex into a Falcon Arrow. Moments later, he sealed the victory with the Blue Thunder Bang, earning a major win over Young.

Following the match, TNA aired a promotional spot for this Thursday's episode of Impact, which will originate from Albany, New York.

Back on the Countdown show, Daria Rae exited the panel and Ace Steel took her place to preview the TNA World Championship main event between Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth. A brief production mishap instead showed the ring crew installing the signature yellow cables for the Ultimate X match before the broadcast returned to the panel's discussion of the championship clash.

TNA Slammiversary 2026:

The 2026 Slammiversary pay-per-view began with an emotional tribute to the late Joe Doering.

As the show got underway, the entire TNA Wrestling roster assembled on the entrance stage for a solemn ten bell salute in Doering's honor. Following the tribute, Cody Deaner addressed the crowd with a heartfelt speech reflecting on the qualities that defined his friend and former colleague.

Deaner said there were three words that best described Doering: loyalty, passion, and strength. He spoke about Doering's unwavering commitment to those closest to him, his determination to pursue his wrestling dream despite the time spent away from his family, and his incredible resilience after being told by doctors that his career was over.

Recalling one of Doering's toughest moments, Deaner shared that he was by his side when doctors informed him he would have to stop wrestling following surgery. Despite the devastating news, Doering refused to accept it, insisting he would return to the ring.

Deaner also reflected on visiting Doering in the hospital, where he had the chance to tell him how much he loved him and say goodbye.

He closed the emotional tribute by dedicating Slammiversary to Doering, encouraging the roster and fans to honor his memory by bringing the same loyalty, strength, and passion that defined his life.

With the tribute complete, TNA aired the official Slammiversary opening video package before the action began.

TNA X-Division Title Ultimate X Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Amazing Red vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Fabian Aichner vs. Mr. Elegance vs. KC Navarro vs. Leon Slater

Slammiversary opened with one of TNA Wrestling's signature attractions, the Ultimate X Match, as seven competitors battled for the X Division Championship. Unlike any other stipulation in professional wrestling, Ultimate X combines elements of ladder matches, hardcore action, and No Disqualification rules. Instead of climbing a ladder, competitors must scale the ring structure and traverse cables suspended in an "X" formation above the ring to unhook the championship before safely returning to the mat with both feet touching the canvas. This year's contest marked the 55th Ultimate X Match in TNA history.

As soon as the opening bell sounded, chaos erupted. Leon Slater wasted no time targeting reigning champion Cedric Alexander after Alexander previously denied him the chance to become the longest reigning X Division Champion. KC Navarro briefly aligned with Slater during the early exchanges, but the partnership quickly fell apart once the ring cleared. Navarro attempted the first climb toward the title, only for Slater to yank him off the cables and level him with a crushing pump kick.

Fabian Aichner entered the fray, but Navarro sent him crashing to the floor with a DDT. Mr. Elegance then cut Slater in half with a spear before scaling the ring post in pursuit of the championship. Aichner stopped his climb, leading to an incredible moment as Alexander, Amazing Red, Aichner, and Frankie Kazarian all raced across the suspended cables toward the title. Alexander lost his grip first and dragged Aichner down with him, while Red and Kazarian dropped into the ring and immediately resumed fighting.

Mr. Elegance made another attempt to reach the championship, but Navarro pulled him back to the canvas and connected with Blessing in Disguise. Navarro then found himself face to face with his mentor, Amazing Red. The veteran responded with a tornado DDT before following up with the Code Red, halting Navarro's momentum in spectacular fashion.

Amazing Red looked poised to capture the championship as he made another climb toward the suspended title, but Leon Slater quickly cut him off. Slater attempted a spinning kick from the ropes, only to come up empty as Red countered with a breathtaking Code Red from the top turnbuckle.

Cedric Alexander soon recovered and knocked Red out of the equation, but Frankie Kazarian was waiting. Kazarian sidestepped Alexander's charge, sending the champion crashing hard into the ring post before making a bid for the title himself.

Kazarian dangled from the cables just inches from victory until Fabian Aichner launched himself from the top rope with a crossbody, bringing Kazarian crashing back to the mat. Moments later, all seven competitors converged in the corner in another wild exchange. Red and Alexander spilled to the floor, while Slater stole the spotlight by wiping out the other four men with an incredible stacked double blockbuster from the top rope.

The closing moments saw Slater and Amazing Red race across the cables side by side. Both competitors managed to unhook the X Division Championship and engaged in a tug of war while suspended above the ring. In a stunning finish, Alexander leapt into the air, snatched the championship away from both challengers, and landed on the canvas with both feet, successfully retaining the TNA X Division Championship.

Cedric Alexander defeated Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, Mr. Elegance, K.C Navarro, Fabian Aichner and Amazing Red

Following the match, Frankie Kazarian asked for a microphone and paid tribute to Amazing Red, saying it was truly special to see the X Division pioneer back inside a TNA ring. Kazarian praised Red's incredible legacy, telling him he had earned the respect of everyone in professional wrestling and deserved every bit of recognition for his contributions to the industry.

TNA then aired a heartfelt video package celebrating Amazing Red's career, showcasing many of the defining moments that cemented his place as one of the innovators of the X Division.

Once the tribute concluded, Kazarian and Red shared an emotional embrace in the ring. TNA World Champion Mike Santana also appeared on the entrance stage to applaud Red alongside the fans. The Boston crowd responded with loud chants of "Thank You Red," creating a memorable and emotional scene. While no official retirement announcement was made during the segment, the tribute certainly carried the feel of a celebration of Red's remarkable career.

Elijah vs. A.J. Francis

The long running rivalry between Elijah and A.J. Francis reached another chapter at Slammiversary, with Elijah fighting to reclaim the rights to his own name, image, likeness, and music. After Francis claimed ownership of Elijah's identity following a failed music collaboration, the stipulation was simple: a victory would return everything to its rightful owner.

Following an introduction from Expressions, Francis made his entrance in typically arrogant fashion as fake $100 bills featuring his face showered the crowd. Elijah arrived with his guitar, first playing the iconic opening chords of "More Than a Feeling" as a nod to the Boston crowd. When he attempted to launch into "Seven Nation Army," Francis reminded everyone that he supposedly owned the rights to Elijah's music, cutting the performance short.

Elijah exploded out of the gate, connecting with a high knee for an early near fall before sending Francis crashing into the ring apron and following up with a running knee strike. Expressions soon got involved, grabbing Elijah's ankle to create an opening that allowed Francis to seize control with a huge right hand.

Momentum swung back and forth as Elijah connected with a diving forearm from the top rope, but another distraction from Expressions allowed Francis to attempt a Styles Clash. Elijah escaped and continued fighting despite Francis repeatedly targeting him with heavy punches.

Francis looked for a powerbomb, but Elijah countered into a thunderous Alabama Slam before landing a stunner that earned another two count. Francis answered with a spear of his own before trying to put the match away with a moonsault setup.

Late in the contest, Elijah drove Francis into the mat with a Highwayman's Piledriver. Expressions entered the ring carrying cash in an attempt to bribe Elijah, but instead received a guitar shot. The distraction allowed Francis to deliver a powerbomb and a Styles Clash, though Elijah somehow kicked out at two.

The finish came moments later when Elijah stunned the crowd with an incredible top rope Drifter Destroyer, scoring the decisive three count to defeat Francis and officially regain ownership of his name, image, likeness, and music.

Elijah defeated A.J. Francis.

Following the match, a guitar featuring LED lighting appeared inside the ring. Elijah picked it up, slung it over his shoulder, and quietly made his exit.

Backstage, TNA World Champion Mike Santana reflected on his upcoming main event against Nic Nemeth. Santana vowed to leave everything in the ring, saying he has lived, breathed, and bled for TNA since arriving in the company and promised to give his heart and soul in his title defense.

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: The Elegance Brand (M by Elegance & Heather by Elegance) (c) vs. DEMONxBUNNY (Allie & Rosemary)

The TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship was on the line as The Elegance Brand defended against the newly named DEMONxBUNNY. The clash brought together two teams with completely different personalities, with the stylish champions squaring off against the dark and unpredictable duo.

Rosemary wasted no time unsettling M by Elegance, using her trademark mind games before Heather by Elegance entered to face Allie. Allie quickly gained momentum with a series of shoulder tackles and followed up with a forearm in the corner before trapping Heather in a tarantula submission. Rosemary also took M out of the action until Ash by Elegance intervened from ringside.

The distraction allowed the champions to seize control, isolating Allie in their corner. M and Heather kept frequent tags, wearing their challenger down with tandem offense that included a driver, a tight headlock, and a dropkick. Despite the sustained attack, Allie continued to fight back.

After creating an opening with a twisting neckbreaker, Allie looked to tag Rosemary, but The Concierge yanked her away from the corner. The delay let The Elegance Brand continue their assault, connecting with a second rope DDT, a corner dropkick, and a coast to coast attack from M, but Allie still managed to kick out.

The momentum finally shifted when Allie reached Rosemary, who stormed into the match and unloaded on Heather with a suplex and a side slam for a near fall. As Rosemary looked to finish the bout, M tagged herself in unnoticed and landed a moonsault, only for Allie to break up the pin.

The closing moments broke down into chaos. Allie planted Heather, M answered with a blockbuster, and Rosemary speared M, leaving all four competitors down. Ash attempted to interfere again, but Rosemary's green mist accidentally struck The Concierge after Ash ducked out of the way.

Back inside the ring, Heather attempted to set up Nip and Tuck on Rosemary, but Rosemary escaped, countered with a reverse bulldog, and scored the three count to capture the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships for DEMONxBUNNY.

DEMONxBUNNY defeated The Elegance Brand to become the new TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

TNA International Championship Triple Threat Open Challenge: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Rich Swann vs. Uhaa Nation

Following the match, Santino Marella and Daria Rae were shown backstage discussing the upcoming Three Way Dance for the TNA International Championship, although no major developments came from the conversation.

Now that the mystery challengers had been revealed, the bout officially became a Triple Threat for the TNA International Championship, with Mustafa Ali defending against Rich Swann and the returning Uhaa Nation.

The action exploded as soon as the bell rang, with Uhaa Nation showcasing his power by military pressing Ali out of the ring before squaring off with Swann in a fast paced exchange of counters, leapfrogs, and athletic reversals. Uhaa halted the momentum with a perfectly timed dropkick, only for Ali to rush back in and attempt an early pin that barely earned a one count.

Uhaa climbed to the top rope looking to put Swann away with a huge splash, but Ali disrupted the attempt. Moments later, Ali tried diving into the action from the turnbuckle, only for both challengers to spot him and knock him out of the air with a double dropkick. The champion then responded with a spectacular Styles Clash from the top rope, driving Swann onto Uhaa in one of the match's biggest moments.

Swann answered with a handspring attack, but Ali countered into a powerbomb. Uhaa immediately returned to the fight and planted Ali with a double powerbomb before Swann broke up the pin with a kick to the head.

The battle soon spilled outside the ring where Swann sent Uhaa crashing into the steel steps before rolling him back inside for a picture perfect 450 Splash. Despite the impact, Uhaa powered out at two.

Momentum continued to swing wildly as Uhaa unloaded with a series of German suplexes. Ali responded by launching Swann into Uhaa with a German suplex of his own, only for Uhaa to catch Swann and throw him with yet another German. Ali interrupted the ensuing pin attempt before Swann drove Ali down with a DDT onto Uhaa and followed with a Frog Splash, but the champion again refused to stay down.

Late in the contest, Tasha Steelz climbed onto the apron and directed everyone's attention toward the entrance as Special Agent 0 made his way to ringside. The distraction proved costly for Uhaa, who was blindsided by Ali. Agent 0 then stacked the steel steps on top of Uhaa at ringside, taking him out of contention.

Ali attempted a 450 Splash on Swann, but Swann avoided the impact and blasted the champion with a kick. In the closing moments, however, Ali countered into a bridged suplex, scoring the decisive three count to retain the TNA International Championship.

Mustafa Ali defeated Rich Swann and Uhaa Nation to retain the TNA International Championship.

No Surrender Match: Moose (w/ JDC) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Alicia Edwards)

The brutal No Surrender Match carried unique rules, as victory could only be achieved if one competitor's designated corner person threw in the towel. JDC stood in Moose's corner, while Alicia Edwards represented her husband, Eddie. Before making his entrance, Moose briefly crossed paths with the newly arrived Uhaa Nation and welcomed him to TNA.

Edwards wasted no time, catching Moose with a kick to the head as he stepped through the ropes. Moose answered with a devastating powerbomb onto the ring apron before attempting to drive Edwards onto the steel ring steps. Edwards slipped free and countered with a back body drop that sent Moose crashing onto the unforgiving metal.

Back inside the ring, Moose quickly regained control after Edwards missed an attack in the corner. He flattened Edwards with a slam and followed it up with a crushing senton before introducing a table into the match. Edwards turned the momentum around by sliding the table into Moose, trapping his ankle underneath it and stomping on the injured leg.

Edwards continued his assault by smashing Moose's head against the ring post before the two exchanged thunderous chops in the middle of the ring. Moose stunned Edwards with a headbutt, but Edwards answered with a clothesline and a perfectly timed Boston Knee Party. Despite the impact, JDC refused to surrender the match.

Looking for an even bigger advantage, Edwards retrieved a steel chain from beneath the ring and blasted Moose with it. Wrapping the chain around his knee, he charged for another Knee Party, only for Moose to intercept him with a powerful countering powerbomb. Moose then positioned the table in the corner, but Edwards escaped a spear attempt and cracked Moose in the face with the chain wrapped around his boot.

Edwards escalated the punishment by securing Moose's wrists to the middle rope using oversized zip ties. After grabbing a kendo stick from under the ring, he repeatedly struck the helpless Moose. JDC considered ending the contest, but Moose pleaded with him to keep fighting.

The chaos soon extended beyond the ring. Moose's wife climbed over the barricade in an attempt to throw in the towel herself, but Edwards knocked her aside before confronting JDC. Moose's son rushed over to check on his mother, only for Edwards to drag him into the ring. As Edwards attempted to powerbomb him, Moose's son escaped with a low blow. At ringside, Moose's wife retaliated by slapping Alicia Edwards across the face.

Fueled by the chaos surrounding his family, Moose snapped both zip ties, broke free, and exploded with back-to-back spears that nearly cut Edwards in half. JDC then tossed Moose the steel chain, which Moose wrapped around himself before delivering another devastating spear that left Edwards busted open.

Moose prepared for one final spear through the table, but Alicia Edwards stepped between the two men and threw in the towel, officially ending the match.

Winner: Moose

After the bell, the violence continued. JDC dropped Eddie Edwards with a stunner before Moose delivered another thunderous spear that sent both Eddie and Alicia crashing through the table in a brutal post-match statement.

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Lei Ying Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside

The former allies turned bitter rivals finally settled their score as Lei Ying Lee defended the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Xia Brookside. Their friendship had completely unraveled in recent months, with Brookside embracing a far more ruthless attitude on her road to this championship opportunity.

Lee entered with an oversized ceremonial sword, making an unforgettable entrance before immediately taking control once the opening bell sounded. The champion overwhelmed Brookside with aggressive offense, driving her across the ring before planting her with a powerful German suplex while shouting, "You wanted this!" at her challenger.

Keeping the pressure on, Lee launched herself onto Brookside at ringside before repeatedly smashing her opponent's head against the apron. She nearly extended her dominance with another superkick outside the ring, but Brookside dodged at the last second, sending Lee's knee crashing directly into the steel ring post.

Brookside immediately shifted her strategy, targeting the damaged leg. After dragging the champion back into the ring, she wrapped Lee's knee around the ring post and continued punishing the injury throughout the match.

Despite the pain, Lee battled through the damage with a series of headbutts, a half-crab submission attempt, and a flurry of offense that included ten punches in the corner before connecting with an exploder suplex. Every comeback, however, was slowed by the injured leg.

Brookside regained momentum with a chop block before attempting the Brooksy Bomb from the top rope. Lee countered with a powerbomb, but during the fall Brookside managed to rip away the top turnbuckle pad, exposing the steel beneath.

Moments later, Lee climbed to the top rope looking to finish the contest, but Brookside pulled her forward, sending the champion face-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Sensing her opportunity, Brookside connected with Darkside and scored the decisive three count to become the new TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Xia Brookside defeated Lei Ying Lee to win the TNA Knockouts World Championship

TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson) (c) vs. The Broken Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. The Great Hands

Chaos erupted from the opening bell in one of the night's wildest contests as four teams battled for the TNA World Tag Team Championship in a brutal ladder match.

The reigning champions, The System, entered looking to retain, while The Broken Hardys and The Righteous earned their spots after surviving the violent Wicked Garden match. The Great Hands completed the field after being added by Daria Rae in an unexpected twist.

The Hardys wasted no time making an impact, arriving with a ladder in hand and immediately using it as a weapon against the rest of the field. They attempted to end the match early by climbing for the championships, but were quickly dragged back to the canvas.

The action spilled all around ringside as ladders flew and bodies crashed. The Righteous briefly took control when Dutch launched himself onto the competition, while John Skyler followed with a spectacular dive from the top rope with Vincent balanced across his shoulders.

Jason Hotch nearly had a clear path to the titles until Brian Myers intercepted him, knocking him off the ladder and onto the pile of wrestlers below. Myers then found himself on the receiving end of classic Hardy offense as Matt and Jeff connected with several of their trademark attacks.

With the pace refusing to slow, tables soon entered the equation. The Hardys set up the first, only for The Great Hands to cut them off using the steel steps. The chaos escalated as more teams joined in, eventually creating an enormous stack of four tables at ringside.

The violence reached another level when The Righteous unveiled their infamous Wicked Garden ladder, wrapped in barbed wire and decorated with flowers. Bear Bronson was driven repeatedly into the dangerous weapon before Vincent crushed him with a diving senton. Bronson was then trapped inside the ladder itself as The Righteous continued their relentless assault.

Despite the punishment, Bronson battled back, driving Vincent onto the barbed wire ladder with a devastating Bear Down to even the score.

As the match reached its climax, Bronson and Dutch exchanged blows atop a ladder until Matt and Jeff Hardy shoved it over, sending both crashing through the four tables waiting below in one of the night's biggest moments.

The Great Hands nearly capitalized on the destruction, but The Hardys recovered just in time. Matt and Jeff placed both opponents across a ladder bridged between the ring and the steel steps before positioning the Wicked Garden ladder nearby. Jeff climbed the barbed wire ladder and delivered a breathtaking Swanton Bomb, crashing through The Great Hands and destroying both the ladder bridge and the competitors beneath him.

With the path finally clear, Matt and Jeff climbed the final ladder together and unhooked the TNA World Tag Team Championships to complete an unforgettable victory.

The Broken Hardys defeated The System, The Righteous, and The Great Hands to become the new TNA World Tag Team Champions.





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