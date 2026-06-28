TNA Slammiversary 2026 Takes Over Boston Today With Stacked Card

TNA Wrestling returns with one of its biggest events of the year as Slammiversary 2026 takes over Boston this afternoon.

The annual pay-per-view airs live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, with the action getting underway at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT. The stacked card features multiple championship bouts, the high risk Ultimate X match, and the return of the iconic Ladder Match for the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

Advertised lineup for TNA Slammiversary 2026 (June 28):

TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth TNA X Division Championship - Ultimate X Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. Amazing Red

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. Amazing Red TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance) (c) vs. Rosemary & Allie

The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance) (c) vs. Rosemary & Allie TNA International Championship Open Challenge: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. TBD

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. TBD TNA Knockouts World Championship: Léi Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside

Léi Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside No Surrender Match: Moose (w/ JDC) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards)

Moose (w/ JDC) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson) (c) vs. Broken Hardys (Broken Matt Hardy & Brother Nero) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. The Great Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler)

The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson) (c) vs. Broken Hardys (Broken Matt Hardy & Brother Nero) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. The Great Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) AJ Francis vs. Elijah

Pre-Show