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TNA Slammiversary 2026 Takes Over Boston Today With Stacked Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 28, 2026
TNA Slammiversary 2026 Takes Over Boston Today With Stacked Card

TNA Wrestling returns with one of its biggest events of the year as Slammiversary 2026 takes over Boston this afternoon.

The annual pay-per-view airs live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, with the action getting underway at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT. The stacked card features multiple championship bouts, the high risk Ultimate X match, and the return of the iconic Ladder Match for the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

Advertised lineup for TNA Slammiversary 2026 (June 28):

  • TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth
  • TNA X Division Championship - Ultimate X Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. Amazing Red
  • TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance) (c) vs. Rosemary & Allie
  • TNA International Championship Open Challenge: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. TBD
  • TNA Knockouts World Championship: Léi Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside
  • No Surrender Match: Moose (w/ JDC) vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards)
  • Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa
  • TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson) (c) vs. Broken Hardys (Broken Matt Hardy & Brother Nero) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. The Great Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler)
  • AJ Francis vs. Elijah

Pre-Show

  • Indi Hartwell vs. Mara Sadè vs. Elayna Black

 

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