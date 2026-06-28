WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2026 Full Match Card For Tonight

WWE NXT: The Great American Bash takes place tonight, with the action unfolding from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
The special event airs live on The CW Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT, featuring multiple championship matches and several key showdowns.
The advertised lineup for the June 28, 2026 event is as follows:
Boston, Massachusetts
Jun. 28th 2026
San Jose, California
Jun. 28th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 28th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
Rosemont, Illinois
Jul. 6th 2026
Clearwater, Florida
Jul. 8th 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jul. 10th 2026
Roanoke, Virginia
Jul. 11th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 15th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 16th 2026
Albany, New York
Jul. 17th 2026
New York City, New York
Jul. 18th 2026
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