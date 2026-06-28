Darby Allin Marries Longtime Partner Ahead Of AEW Forbidden Door

Darby Allin celebrated a major milestone in his personal life this weekend, marrying his longtime partner, Sara, just days before stepping into one of the biggest matches of his AEW career.

The wedding was attended by several well-known names from the wrestling industry, including Brody King, Swerve Strickland, and Alicia Atout. Former Jackass star Bam Margera was also among the guests celebrating the occasion.

The marriage comes around a year after Allin proposed to Sara following his successful expedition to the summit of Mount Everest in 2025, a feat that made headlines well beyond the wrestling world.

Now that the celebrations have concluded, Allin turns his attention back to the ring. At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, he is scheduled to compete in a massive 12 man steel cage match. Allin will join forces with Mark Briscoe, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong as they take on MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kevin Knight, and Andrade El Idolo.