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Matt Hardy Slams WWE Over Liv Morgan Title Reign

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 28, 2026
Matt Hardy Slams WWE Over Liv Morgan Title Reign

Matt Hardy believes WWE has not done enough to establish the importance of Liv Morgan’s reign as Women’s World Champion, arguing that the lack of regular title defenses has weakened the value of the title.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy before WWE Night of Champions, Hardy questioned why Morgan, who captured the championship in April, had gone so long without putting the title on the line.

“There has to be regular title defenses once someone becomes champion. That’s the whole idea behind holding a championship,” Hardy explained. “If a champion isn't defending the belt, it starts to lose its prestige and value.”

He was even more direct when discussing Morgan’s reign.

“If she won the title back in April and hasn't defended it until now, that's simply too long. That's neglect. She should have been defending that championship during that period.”

Hardy also shared his predictions for the King and Queen of the Ring finals, which were recorded before Night of Champions took place.

For the King of the Ring tournament, he picked Oba Femi to overcome Jey Uso, believing WWE should continue building momentum behind the powerhouse.

“You have to keep the Oba Femi train rolling,” Hardy said. “Oba has the opportunity to become a massive star, and winning King of the Ring while looking dominant is the perfect next step for him.”

On the women's side, Hardy predicted IYO SKY would defeat Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring final, believing it was the best long term direction for WWE.

“IYO is someone who is very, very good and really has stood out to people. I almost feel like the smart move is to go with IYO and have her win,” he said, adding that a victory could naturally lead to SKY selecting Morgan as her championship challenger. “That way you have a story going into the match.”

 

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