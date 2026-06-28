TNA Slammiversary Betting Odds Revealed Ahead Of Tonight's PPV

Betting odds have been released ahead of today's TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view, offering an early look at who the sportsbooks expect to leave Boston with the biggest victories.

The event gets underway this afternoon from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, with the main card beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

According to BetUS, Mike Santana heads into the main event as a -200 favorite to defeat Nic Nemeth and capture the TNA World Championship. The odds come despite ongoing reports suggesting Santana's current TNA contract is set to expire next month, with WWE believed to have interest in signing him.

In the Knockouts World Championship bout, Lei Ying Lee is favored at -150 over Xia Brookside, who enters the match as a +110 underdog.

The TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match sees The System's Brian Myers and Bear Bronson installed as -200 favorites. The Righteous sit at +175, while The Hardys are listed at +200. Betting odds have not been released for The Great Hands.

Elsewhere on the card, AJ Francis is a strong -280 favorite against Elijah (+180). Ricky Sosa is also heavily favored at -260 ahead of his clash with Eric Young (+170), while Eddie Edwards holds a narrow edge over Moose at -130 compared to Moose's -110.

For the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship, The Elegance Brand are listed as -165 favorites to retain against Rosemary and Allie, who are priced at +120.

The Ultimate X Match for the TNA X Division Championship is expected to be one of the closest contests of the night. Champion Cedric Alexander is favored at -125, with Leon Slater emerging as his nearest challenger at +150. Fabian Aichner follows at +250, ahead of Frankie Kazarian (+400), Amazing Red (+600), Mr. Elegance (+800), and KC Navarro (+900).

TNA Slammiversary 2026 Betting Odds