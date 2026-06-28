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AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026: Full Card, Start Time And How To Watch

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 28, 2026
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026: Full Card, Start Time And How To Watch

AEW and NJPW are set to deliver one of the biggest wrestling events of the year as Forbidden Door returns tonight with a stacked card featuring dream matches, tournament finals, and championship bouts from both promotions.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The Buy-In pre-show gets underway at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, with the main card following at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Fans in the United States can watch the event on HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube, while international viewers can stream the show via MyAEW.

The event features the finals of both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, a star-studded 12-man Steel Cage Match, and several championship contests involving top AEW and NJPW talent.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Card

Main Card

  • Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland
  • Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Maya World
  • Steel Cage Match: MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, Andrade El Idolo and Jake Doyle vs. Mark Briscoe, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Darby Allin
  • Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
  • AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Starlight Kid
  • AEW World Tag Team Championships: Cage and Cope (c) vs. The Dogs
  • IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Shota Umino (c) vs. PAC
  • AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Bandido
  • El Sky Team (Místico and Máscara Dorada) vs. The Young Bucks vs. Unbound Company (Shingo Takagi and Títan)

Buy-In Pre-Show

  • AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships: Divine Dominion (c) vs. Thunder Rosa and Olympia
  • Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Maika vs. Skye Blue

 

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