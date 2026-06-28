AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026: Full Card, Start Time And How To Watch

AEW and NJPW are set to deliver one of the biggest wrestling events of the year as Forbidden Door returns tonight with a stacked card featuring dream matches, tournament finals, and championship bouts from both promotions.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The Buy-In pre-show gets underway at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, with the main card following at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Fans in the United States can watch the event on HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube, while international viewers can stream the show via MyAEW.

The event features the finals of both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, a star-studded 12-man Steel Cage Match, and several championship contests involving top AEW and NJPW talent.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Card

Main Card

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Maya World

Steel Cage Match: MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Kevin Knight, Andrade El Idolo and Jake Doyle vs. Mark Briscoe, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Darby Allin

Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Starlight Kid

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Cage and Cope (c) vs. The Dogs

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Shota Umino (c) vs. PAC

AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Bandido

El Sky Team (Místico and Máscara Dorada) vs. The Young Bucks vs. Unbound Company (Shingo Takagi and Títan)

Buy-In Pre-Show