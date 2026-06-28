AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026: Full Card, Start Time And How To Watch

AEW and NJPW are set to deliver one of the biggest wrestling events of the year as Forbidden Door returns tonight with a stacked card featuring dream matches, tournament finals, and championship bouts from both promotions.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The Buy-In pre-show gets underway at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, with the main card following at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Fans in the United States can watch the event on HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube, while international viewers can stream the show via MyAEW.
The event features the finals of both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, a star-studded 12-man Steel Cage Match, and several championship contests involving top AEW and NJPW talent.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 Card
Main Card
Buy-In Pre-Show
Boston, Massachusetts
Jun. 28th 2026
San Jose, California
Jun. 28th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 28th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
Rosemont, Illinois
Jul. 6th 2026
Clearwater, Florida
Jul. 8th 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jul. 10th 2026
Roanoke, Virginia
Jul. 11th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 15th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 16th 2026
Albany, New York
Jul. 17th 2026
New York City, New York
Jul. 18th 2026
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