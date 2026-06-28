Backstage Update Reveals New Clue On Former WWE Star Expected At TNA Slammiversary

More information has surfaced regarding the mystery former WWE star expected to appear at TNA Slammiversary.
TNA heads to the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts this Sunday for Slammiversary, with speculation continuing to build over the identity of a rumored surprise debut.
Previous reports indicated that the company is planning to introduce a former WWE Superstar at the pay-per-view, with the individual believed to be a multi time singles champion during their time in WWE.
PWInsider's Mike Johnson has now provided another clue, reporting that sources familiar with the plans have identified the mystery signing as a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. No additional details about the wrestler's identity or planned role were revealed.
Slammiversary takes place on tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts and airs live on pay-per-view. The current announced card is as follows:
Who's your prediction for the surprise debut? Let us know in the comments! 👇
Boston, Massachusetts
Jun. 28th 2026
San Jose, California
Jun. 28th 2026
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 28th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
Atlantic City, New Jersey
Jun. 29th 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
San Diego, California
Jul. 1st 2026
Rosemont, Illinois
Jul. 6th 2026
Clearwater, Florida
Jul. 8th 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jul. 10th 2026
Roanoke, Virginia
Jul. 11th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 15th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 16th 2026
Albany, New York
Jul. 17th 2026
New York City, New York
Jul. 18th 2026
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