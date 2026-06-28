Backstage Update Reveals New Clue On Former WWE Star Expected At TNA Slammiversary

More information has surfaced regarding the mystery former WWE star expected to appear at TNA Slammiversary.

TNA heads to the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts this Sunday for Slammiversary, with speculation continuing to build over the identity of a rumored surprise debut.

Previous reports indicated that the company is planning to introduce a former WWE Superstar at the pay-per-view, with the individual believed to be a multi time singles champion during their time in WWE.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson has now provided another clue, reporting that sources familiar with the plans have identified the mystery signing as a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. No additional details about the wrestler's identity or planned role were revealed.

Slammiversary takes place on tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts and airs live on pay-per-view. The current announced card is as follows:

TNA World Championship: Mike Santana vs. Nic Nemeth

Mike Santana vs. Nic Nemeth TNA Knockouts World Championship: Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside

Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Amazing Red vs. K.C. Navarro vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner

Cedric Alexander vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Amazing Red vs. K.C. Navarro vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Brian Myers & Bear Bronson vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. The Great Hands

Brian Myers & Bear Bronson vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. The Great Hands TNA International Championship: Mustafa Ali vs. TBA

Mustafa Ali vs. TBA Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

No Surrender Match: Eddie Edwards (with Alisha Edwards) vs. Moose (with JDC)





Who's your prediction for the surprise debut? Let us know in the comments! 👇