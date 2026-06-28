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Will Ospreay Fires Back At Critics Over AEW Dynamite Promo

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 28, 2026
Will Ospreay Fires Back At Critics Over AEW Dynamite Promo

Will Ospreay has responded to the online backlash sparked by comments he made about his wife, Alex Windsor, during a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, insisting the promo was misunderstood and intended as lighthearted humor.

During the June 17 edition of Dynamite, Ospreay spoke with Tony Schiavone and referenced celebrating his recent marriage, with one particular line drawing criticism across social media. Speaking with Baby Huey on 107.7 The Bone, the former AEW World Champion explained that the joke centered around a game of Mario Kart, not anything inappropriate.

"I don't know why everyone was so mad about it. This is the thing. I said she's a good wife. I was explaining how amazing of a person she is. She's encouraged me to follow my dream. Then I said I took her upstairs and smashed the life out of her, at Mario Kart. Like, I beat her so bad at Mario Kart, and when I said to her, 'Clean yourself up, love. I'm going to Houston,' she was sweating, mate. She was sweating trying to play this game. It's 38 degrees over in England right now. It's so hot."

Ospreay said the reaction caught him off guard, adding that he was simply being himself and trying to entertain the audience.

"I don't get why everyone was so mad about it, I'll be honest with you guys. People got angry, and honestly, I attract anger everywhere I go, but I can't please all you guys. This is me. I'm authentically myself. I don't mean any harm. I'm just being funny."

He also pointed out that those closest to the situation had no issue with what was said, including his wife and the companies involved with AEW broadcasts.

"Here's the thing that I'll always say about this. My boss didn't care. Warner Bros. didn't care. Paramount Pictures didn't care. My wife didn't care. So on that note, I politely disagree with all of you if you have a problem with it. There are so many other things going on in the world that really need our attention, our love, and our care. Don't come to me with mine and my wife's relationship. F**k off."

Ospreay now turns his attention back to the ring, where he is set to face Swerve Strickland in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 28.

 

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