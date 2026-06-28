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Piper Niven Blasts Jade Cargill's Black Hole Slam After WWE Night of Champions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 28, 2026
Piper Niven Blasts Jade Cargill's Black Hole Slam After WWE Night of Champions

Piper Niven has taken aim at Jade Cargill after the WWE Night of Champions main event, criticizing her use of the Black Hole Slam during her match against Tiffany Stratton.

Cargill pulled out Niven's signature move during the bout in Riyadh, where Stratton retained the WWE Women's United States Championship. While the spot drew attention, Niven was far from impressed with how it was executed.

Reacting on social media, the injured WWE star scored the move "5/10" and explained where she felt it went wrong.

"5/10 a bit sloppy, you didn’t transfer her weight onto your chest so you never really had her and that’s why she slipped out and you got that double bump effect and her head verberated on the mat."

Niven then added another sarcastic remark:

"But you looked great, and who cares who you hurt so long as you’re alright, right?"

She later doubled down with another tongue in cheek post, joking that Cargill was paying tribute to her.

"Know what warms my heart? After all we’ve been through, [Jade Cargill] paying homage to me and keeping my moves alive in the ring. You’re a real one sis. Once I relearn how to use my right arm again, I will show you how to transfer their weight so you get the pin next time."

Niven is currently sidelined while recovering from neck surgery.

 

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