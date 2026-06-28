WWE Reveals Its Official Top 10 Steel Cage Matches Of All Time

WWE has unveiled its official list of the 10 greatest Steel Cage matches in company history.
The rankings were revealed during the Countdown to WWE Night of Champions pre show ahead of Saturday's premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The list spans more than four decades of WWE history, featuring legendary rivalries, championship clashes, and memorable cage battles from across multiple eras. Modern stars such as Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and CM Punk sit alongside icons including Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka.
WWE's official top 10 Steel Cage matches are:
As with any all time ranking, the selections are likely to spark plenty of debate among fans, with several classic Steel Cage matches notably absent from WWE's official top 10.
Do you agree with WWE's top 10 Steel Cage match rankings, or is there a classic match you think deserved to make the list? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!
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