WWE Files Trademark For Mysterious New Name

WWE has secured a new trademark that has sparked speculation over who could be behind it.

The company has filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the name "Bakusai." As with most WWE trademark filings, the application covers a wide range of wrestling related goods and services, including entertainment services tied to professional wrestling performances.

At this stage, WWE has not revealed who the name is intended for. There have been no reports of an impending name change for any current talent, nor have there been confirmed rumors of a new signing connected to the trademark.

The name has caught fans' attention because "Bakusai" is a Japanese term that roughly translates to "blasting to pieces," leading to speculation that it could be linked to one of WWE's Japanese stars or potentially serve as a new character name or catchphrase.

One of the leading fan theories points to former NJPW standout Hiromu Takahashi. After departing New Japan Pro-Wrestling earlier this year, Takahashi was rumored to be WWE bound, with reports suggesting he could follow his longtime ally EVIL, who has already debuted in NXT. However, Takahashi has yet to hint at his next destination, leaving the purpose of the "Bakusai" trademark a mystery.