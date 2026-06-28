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Missy Hyatt Reveals She Needs Surgery After Car Accident

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 28, 2026
Missy Hyatt Reveals She Needs Surgery After Car Accident

Wrestling veteran Missy Hyatt has revealed she will undergo surgery following a serious car accident earlier this month.

The former WCW personality shared the update on social media, explaining that she was involved in a crash on June 2 and now faces surgery as a result of her injuries.

"I’m gonna turn off the comments on this post. I just wanna update some people. I usually do not share this kind of stuff. I hope everybody likes all the wrestling stuff I’ve been putting up. I gotta thank my friend Mark B. for sending me the footage," Hyatt wrote.

She said she chose to disable replies to avoid the negativity often found on social media.

"I was in a bad car accident on June 2 and I’m gonna be needing surgery soon. Some people will send their condolences. Other people will laugh and make fun of me."

Hyatt also clarified that she was not responsible for the accident and stressed that alcohol was not a factor.

"It wasn’t my fault I had not been drinking I do not drink, but I have nobody to take care of me afterwards and I doubt I will find anyone between now and then I’m not sure when surgery is. enjoy this old photo too!!!"

The 62-year-old became one of wrestling's most recognisable personalities during her time in WCW after also working across several other promotions. Her most recent in-ring appearance came at Impact Wrestling Homecoming in 2021, where she teamed with Brian Myers to defeat Rachael Ellering and Tommy Dreamer.

 

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