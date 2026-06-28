Gunther Explodes Backstage After WWE Night of Champions Defeat

Gunther's frustration reached breaking point backstage following his unsuccessful bid to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Night of Champions.
After coming up short in the night's triple threat main event against Cody Rhodes and eventual winner Sami Zayn, the former World Heavyweight Champion confronted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis behind the scenes in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
With emotions running high after Zayn's stunning championship victory, Gunther immediately accused Aldis of being responsible for his loss, claiming, "You screwed me over in Europe," before insisting he had once again been treated unfairly at Night of Champions.
Aldis attempted to respond, but Gunther repeatedly shut him down, refusing to hear any explanation from the SmackDown General Manager.
Backstage Confrontation Turns Physical
The heated exchange quickly spiralled out of control when Gunther shoved aside a WWE official attempting to calm the situation. Aldis immediately warned him against laying hands on company personnel, but the confrontation only intensified.
Gunther then accused Aldis of having a personal vendetta against him, declaring, "You're jealous because you want to be in my position." The argument soon escalated into a shoving match before producers and other officials stepped in to separate the two men.
During the Night of Champions post-show, Big E suggested the altercation could be the beginning of a much larger storyline, hinting that the issues between Gunther and Aldis may be far from over.
Gunther is PISSED following the Undisputed WWE Title Match! 👀 pic.twitter.com/RktcnRsQGT, WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026
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