Sami Zayn Delivers Emotional Message Following Historic WWE Title Victory

Sami Zayn has finally reached the top of WWE, and he is making sure everyone knows the doubters were wrong.

After spending more than a decade chasing the biggest prize in the company, Zayn captured the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in the Night of Champions main event. The emotional victory was celebrated in front of a passionate crowd in Riyadh, where Zayn later reflected on the career defining moment during the post show with Byron Saxton.

Looking back on his journey, Zayn addressed those who believed he would never become WWE Champion, pointing to years of being overlooked before finally achieving his dream.

"A lot has been said about me. Some good, and lately some bad. A lot of folks said I would never win the WWE Championship, but I stand here tonight in front of my people in Riyadh, the WWE Champion."

After speaking to the crowd in Arabic, an emotional Zayn continued:

"It's hard to believe, oh my God! Byron, I'm not usually at a loss for words."

With the audience chanting "You deserve it," Zayn embraced the moment.

"You know what? You're damn right I deserve it. 20 plus years in the game at the highest level, never got the recognition. 10 plus years chasing the championship, never got the recognition. I don't care what happens to me tomorrow, next week, next month, next year, forever I will be Sami Zayn WWE Champion!"

While Zayn is focused on celebrating his long awaited achievement, a major challenge could already be looming. Newly crowned King of the Ring Oba Femi now holds the right to challenge for a world championship at SummerSlam, and Zayn may soon find himself defending his newly won title against The Ruler.