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Willow Nightingale Teases AEW Return in New Collision Vignette

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 28, 2026
Willow Nightingale Teases AEW Return in New Collision Vignette

Willow Nightingale is one step closer to returning to AEW competition.

During this week's episode of AEW Collision, a new vignette highlighted Nightingale's road to recovery. The former TBS Champion was shown training in the gym and back inside the ring, while reflecting on how she had lost sight of her ambition to be the very best. She admitted she may have grown comfortable, but made it clear she knows exactly what she is capable of and is determined to prove it once again.

AEW shared the video on social media with the message: "From being the 'Comeback Killer' to making a comeback, @WillowWrestles begins her journey back to the squared circle."

Nightingale has been sidelined since last month after suffering a shoulder injury. Her most recent match came in May, where she successfully defended the TBS Championship against Red Velvet. She had originally been scheduled to face Alex Windsor in the opening round of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, but announced beforehand that she was forced to withdraw from the tournament and relinquish the TBS Title due to the injury.

Mercedes Mone replaced Nightingale in the tournament and is now set to face Maya World in the tournament final this Sunday at Forbidden Door.

Meanwhile, the vacant TBS Championship will be decided this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite in a six woman Survival of the Fittest match.

 

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