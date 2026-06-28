Kevin Owens Shares Emotional Message After Sami Zayn's WWE Title Victory

Kevin Owens has shared an emotional reaction after longtime friend Sami Zayn finally captured the WWE Championship.
Zayn reached the top of the mountain at Clash of Champions, defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat Match to win the WWE Championship. Following the victory, Owens took to social media to congratulate his friend, while admitting his ongoing neck injury made missing the moment especially difficult.
"I've missed a lot of things I wish I hadn't in the last 15 months because of this injury but today is, by far, the one I wish I had been there for the most.
"He has brought out the best in me as both an ally and a foe. That's because he is THE best. When you're consistently that good for that long, you become undeniable.
"Sami becoming WWE Champion was inevitable. He has deserved that moment for a very long time and I am so happy to see him finally get it."
Owens also posted a series of photos celebrating their decades-long friendship, ending with a humorous memory from their early days together.
"The last one is him putting on my sock in a hotel room in the middle of nowhere in Texas because I thought I had broken my back the night before and could not move. He had to help me put on my boxers too."
Owens and Zayn have shared one of wrestling's most enduring friendships, dating back to their independent wrestling careers. Across WWE, they've been fierce rivals and trusted partners, with one of their biggest achievements coming at WrestleMania 39 when they defeated The Usos to become WWE Tag Team Champions.
I’ve missed a lot of things I wish I hadn’t in the last 15 months because of this injury but today is, by far, the one I wish I had been there for the most., Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 27, 2026
He has brought out the best in me as both an ally and a foe. That’s because he is THE best.
When you’re consistently… pic.twitter.com/bIn3uCzBLs
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