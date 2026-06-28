×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Kevin Owens Shares Emotional Message After Sami Zayn's WWE Title Victory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 28, 2026
Kevin Owens Shares Emotional Message After Sami Zayn's WWE Title Victory

Kevin Owens has shared an emotional reaction after longtime friend Sami Zayn finally captured the WWE Championship.

Zayn reached the top of the mountain at Clash of Champions, defeating Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat Match to win the WWE Championship. Following the victory, Owens took to social media to congratulate his friend, while admitting his ongoing neck injury made missing the moment especially difficult.

"I've missed a lot of things I wish I hadn't in the last 15 months because of this injury but today is, by far, the one I wish I had been there for the most.

"He has brought out the best in me as both an ally and a foe. That's because he is THE best. When you're consistently that good for that long, you become undeniable.

"Sami becoming WWE Champion was inevitable. He has deserved that moment for a very long time and I am so happy to see him finally get it."

Owens also posted a series of photos celebrating their decades-long friendship, ending with a humorous memory from their early days together.

"The last one is him putting on my sock in a hotel room in the middle of nowhere in Texas because I thought I had broken my back the night before and could not move. He had to help me put on my boxers too."

Owens and Zayn have shared one of wrestling's most enduring friendships, dating back to their independent wrestling careers. Across WWE, they've been fierce rivals and trusted partners, with one of their biggest achievements coming at WrestleMania 39 when they defeated The Usos to become WWE Tag Team Champions.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement