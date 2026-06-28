El Hijo del Vikingo To Defend AAA Latin American Championship On WWE NXT

AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo is officially set to appear on WWE NXT.

During the June 27 edition of AAA on Fox, newly appointed AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio announced that Vikingo will defend the AAA Latin American Championship on an upcoming episode of WWE NXT. While no opponent or date has been confirmed, the announcement marks another significant step in the ongoing partnership between AAA and WWE.

The news follows comments made by NXT General Manager Robert Stone on the June 23 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, where he revealed that AAA stars would be appearing at NXT Great American Bash on June 28, although no specific names were disclosed at the time.

Vikingo captured the AAA Latin American Championship earlier this year by defeating El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. at AAA Noches de Los Grandes. The victory marked the 29-year-old's first reign with the title, adding to his accomplishments as a former AAA Mega Champion.

Now 29 days into his championship reign, Vikingo has yet to make his first televised title defense, with that milestone now set to take place on WWE NXT.