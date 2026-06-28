Lady Shani Returns To AAA Television After Six Month Absence

Lady Shani made her long awaited return to AAA television during the June 27 edition of AAA on Fox, ending a hiatus that had kept her off the show for nearly six months.
The former AAA Reina de Reinas Champion had not appeared on AAA on Fox since January, when she was defeated by Lady Flammer. Although she continued competing for AAA at live events, she had remained absent from the promotion's television programming until this week's broadcast.
Shani resurfaced following the main event, where Lola Vice successfully retained the NXT Women's Championship against La Hiedra. After the match, Las Toxicas launched a post match assault on Vice. La Catalina rushed to even the odds, but the numbers proved too much until Lady Shani's music hit.
Shani stormed the ring and joined forces with Vice and Catalina, helping drive Las Toxicas from the ring and bringing the attack to an end.
AAA also confirmed that Lady Shani will be back in action next week, as she takes on Lady Flammer in a non title match in what will be her first televised bout since returning.
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