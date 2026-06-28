AAA Confirms Copa Bardahl Returns For TripleMania 34

AAA has confirmed that the Copa Bardahl will return as part of TripleMania 34.

The announcement was made during the June 27 edition of AAA on Fox, with a video package showcasing memorable moments from the 2025 Copa Bardahl. Last year's match was won by Omos, who outlasted the field by eliminating La Parka in the closing moments.

AAA has yet to reveal the lineup for the 2026 Copa Bardahl. The previous edition featured a 14 man battle royal that brought together talent from both AAA and WWE, making it one of the event's standout attractions.

Elsewhere on the card, Dominik Mysterio is currently scheduled to defend the AAA Mega Championship. No challenger has been confirmed, and additional matches for TripleMania 34 have not yet been announced.

TripleMania 34 will take place across two nights this year. Night one is set for September 11 at the Luxor Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, while the second night will be held on September 13 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.