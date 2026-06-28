Lola Vice Retains WWE NXT Women's Title in Historic AAA Main Event

Lola Vice successfully retained the NXT Women's Championship at AAA, defeating La Hiedra in the first ever NXT Women's Title match held under the AAA banner. Vice sealed the victory with a devastating spinning back fist in the night's main event.

The celebration was short lived.

Las Toxicas stormed the ring after the match as Maravilla and La Flamer joined La Hiedra in a post match assault on Vice. La Catalina rushed out to help the champion but was quickly overwhelmed until Lady Shawnee made her long awaited return, chasing Las Toxicas from ringside. Commentary made it clear the rivalry between Vice, La Catalina, Lady Shawnee and Las Toxicas is far from over.

Vice now turns her attention to another title defence with little time to recover. She is scheduled to put the NXT Women's Championship on the line once again tomorrow at NXT Great American Bash against Kendal Grey.

From the commentary desk, AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio praised the growing partnership between WWE's NXT and AAA.

"We're just trying to mix things up, and we're doing a great job making this happen. So I'm just happy, because the fans are the ones that get excited and see this combination come through."

Mysterio also hinted that a showdown between Aztec Giant Galeno and Nigerian powerhouse Omos could be on the horizon.

"I think we're going to have to make that happen eventually."

The tease followed Galeno's hard fought victory over Mecha Wolf. Despite wrestling much of the match with an injured arm, Galeno stunned the crowd by lifting Mecha Wolf into a one handed powerbomb. Omos watched the entire contest from the entrance stage, continuing the growing tension between the two giants.

Earlier in the evening, Psycho Clown opened the show with an emotional address aimed at Pagano, accusing his longtime ally of betrayal.

"I am tired. I'm tired to come here every week and fake and pretend that everything is all right when my life is just crumbling down piece by piece. I lost my brothers, I lost my tag team titles of AAA, and while all of that was happening in the middle of this ring, I almost lost my life thanks to the beating that I took. The only person that I trusted, he turned his back on me. He left me lying. Today, this ends today."

Pagano never appeared, prompting the reunited Psycho Circus to leave in search of him. Commentary noted there is still no proof Pagano was responsible for the attacks, leaving the mystery unresolved as the story continues.