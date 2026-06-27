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Tiffany Stratton Retains Women's United States Title At WWE Night Of Champions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 27, 2026
Tiffany Stratton Retains Women's United States Title At WWE Night Of Champions

Tiffany Stratton successfully retained the Women's United States Championship at WWE Night of Champions, overcoming a dominant challenge from Jade Cargill after outside interference from Charlotte Flair shifted the outcome.

Cargill controlled much of the contest from the opening bell, using her power to overwhelm the champion. She delivered a series of punishing slams and heavy strikes before showcasing her incredible strength by catching Stratton's suicide dive and throwing her into the ringside area. The challenger remained firmly in control and even mocked the champion by performing push-ups beside her after another successful offensive exchange.

Stratton eventually mounted a comeback with her trademark athleticism, stringing together several quick attacks that included a headscissors takeover into an Alabama Slam. She looked to finish the match with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Cargill countered by raising her knees before nearly capturing the championship moments later.

The challenger continued to impress by catching another airborne Stratton and planting her with a Crucifix Driver, but the champion refused to stay down.

The closing moments quickly descended into chaos as B-Fab and Michin appeared at ringside, prompting Chelsea Green to emerge from underneath the ring and attack both women. Green then grabbed the Women's United States Championship, but Cargill stopped her before the referee turned his attention to the commotion.

With the official distracted, Cargill attempted to use the championship belt as a weapon. Before she could strike, Charlotte Flair rushed to the ring and attacked Cargill from behind without the referee seeing the interference. The surprise attack left Cargill vulnerable, allowing Stratton to capitalize by hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to secure the pinfall and retain the Women's United States Championship.

The victory keeps Stratton's title reign alive, while Charlotte Flair's involvement appears to have ignited a new rivalry with Jade Cargill.

 

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