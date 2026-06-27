Trick Williams Retains United States Championship At WWE Night Of Champions

Trick Williams successfully retained the United States Championship at WWE Night of Champions after overcoming a determined challenge from Ricky Saints in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The challenger made an immediate statement before the match had properly settled, launching a surprise attack on the champion and controlling much of the early action. Commentary highlighted Williams' poor record against Saints heading into the contest, noting that the champion had never previously defeated him.

Saints continued to frustrate Williams both physically and mentally throughout the bout. In one of the match's more entertaining moments, he tricked the referee into believing Lil Yachty had struck him with a walking stick, resulting in the rapper being ejected from ringside.

With the champion left to fend for himself, Saints remained in control and showcased his creativity by paying tribute to several wrestling legends. He performed his own version of The Undertaker's Old School before nearly capturing the title with a Sunset Flip near fall.

Williams eventually fought his way back into the contest, reversing the momentum with a series of impactful strikes before connecting with a Book End in tribute to Booker T. Despite the comeback, Saints continued to push the champion to his limits, coming close to victory after delivering a twisting driver.

The closing stages saw both men exchange heavy strikes as the Riyadh crowd came alive. Saints attempted to put the match away with Revolution, but Williams escaped and capitalized on an opening. As Saints rebounded off the ropes, the champion connected with the Trick Shot to secure the three count and successfully retain the United States Championship.

The victory marks Williams' first singles win over Ricky Saints and allows him to continue his reign as United States Champion.

What did you think of Trick Williams' title defence against Ricky Saints? Share your thoughts in the comments below!