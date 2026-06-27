×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Trick Williams Retains United States Championship At WWE Night Of Champions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 27, 2026
Trick Williams Retains United States Championship At WWE Night Of Champions

Trick Williams successfully retained the United States Championship at WWE Night of Champions after overcoming a determined challenge from Ricky Saints in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The challenger made an immediate statement before the match had properly settled, launching a surprise attack on the champion and controlling much of the early action. Commentary highlighted Williams' poor record against Saints heading into the contest, noting that the champion had never previously defeated him.

Saints continued to frustrate Williams both physically and mentally throughout the bout. In one of the match's more entertaining moments, he tricked the referee into believing Lil Yachty had struck him with a walking stick, resulting in the rapper being ejected from ringside.

With the champion left to fend for himself, Saints remained in control and showcased his creativity by paying tribute to several wrestling legends. He performed his own version of The Undertaker's Old School before nearly capturing the title with a Sunset Flip near fall.

Williams eventually fought his way back into the contest, reversing the momentum with a series of impactful strikes before connecting with a Book End in tribute to Booker T. Despite the comeback, Saints continued to push the champion to his limits, coming close to victory after delivering a twisting driver.

The closing stages saw both men exchange heavy strikes as the Riyadh crowd came alive. Saints attempted to put the match away with Revolution, but Williams escaped and capitalized on an opening. As Saints rebounded off the ropes, the champion connected with the Trick Shot to secure the three count and successfully retain the United States Championship.

The victory marks Williams' first singles win over Ricky Saints and allows him to continue his reign as United States Champion.

What did you think of Trick Williams' title defence against Ricky Saints? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0
Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

TNA Slammiversary

Boston, Massachusetts

Jun. 28th 2026

#slammiversary

AEW Forbidden Door

San Jose, California

Jun. 28th 2026

#forbidden door

WWE NXT The Great American Bash

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 28th 2026

#great american bash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#raw

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Jun. 29th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Dynamite

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Diego, California

Jul. 1st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Rosemont, Illinois

Jul. 6th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite - Beach Break

Clearwater, Florida

Jul. 8th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Brawl In The Ballpark

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jul. 10th 2026

#brawl in the ballpark

AEW Collision

Roanoke, Virginia

Jul. 11th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement