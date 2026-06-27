Seth Rollins Defeats Bron Breakker In Brutal WWE Night Of Champions Steel Cage Match

Seth Rollins emerged victorious in a brutal Steel Cage Match against Bron Breakker at WWE Night of Champions, surviving an all out war before putting away the powerhouse with a devastating Super Stomp.

The cage was already lowered when Rollins made his entrance, but before stepping inside, "The Visionary" came prepared for battle. He filled the cage with steel chairs, kendo sticks and a table before taking a seat in the center of the ring, daring Breakker to meet him face to face.

Breakker entered alone, with no sign of Paul Heyman or any members of The Vision faction. Commentary also noted that Logan Paul remained sidelined through injury, Austin Theory was still recovering from Rollins' brass knuckle attack several weeks ago, and Heyman had not appeared on WWE television in weeks. Breakker answered Rollins' preparation by bringing his own collection of weapons into the cage, including more chairs, kendo sticks and a trash can.

The match began with both men sitting opposite each other before quickly erupting into a violent exchange. Breakker controlled much of the early action, tossing Rollins around the ring with German suplexes before military pressing him directly into the steel cage. He continued his assault by driving Rollins spine first onto a steel chair and launching him face first into the cage with a vicious Lawn Dart.

Rollins eventually shifted the momentum, unloading repeated kendo stick shots until the weapon splintered before grinding Breakker's face across the steel fencing. He attempted to capitalize by setting up a table in the corner, but Breakker countered with an incredible Frankensteiner from the ropes for a near fall after stopping Rollins' aerial attack.

The physicality continued to escalate as Breakker flattened Rollins with a devastating clothesline before connecting with a thunderous Spear, only for Rollins to kick out. Breakker later climbed to the top of the cage with Rollins in pursuit, leading to a dramatic exchange high above the ring. Rollins managed to rake Breakker's eyes before pulling him back into the ring and delivering an incredible Superplex into a Small Package combination that sent Breakker crashing through a table, drawing loud chants from the crowd.

Despite absorbing a Pedigree and a Stomp later in the match, Breakker somehow survived, leaving Rollins visibly frustrated. Breakker nearly escaped through the cage door before Rollins dragged him back into the ring, and another Spear attempt backfired when Breakker crashed through the table wedged in the corner and into the ring post.

With Breakker struggling to recover, Rollins delivered one final attack. After Breakker defiantly challenged him to finish the job, Rollins launched himself from the middle rope and connected with a spectacular Super Stomp to finally score the victory.

The win gives Rollins one of his biggest victories of the year after overcoming one of WWE's most physically dominant stars in a hard hitting 19 minute battle.