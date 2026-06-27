IYO SKY Wins the 2026 WWE Queen of the Ring At WWE Night Of Champions

IYO SKY is officially the 2026 Queen of the Ring after defeating Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in an action-packed tournament final at WWE Night of Champions.

Before the match got underway, fans were treated to a surprise appearance from Danhausen. The popular star welcomed the Riyadh crowd and revealed it was his first visit to the city before being interrupted by Liv Morgan.

Morgan confronted Danhausen, accusing him of owing The Judgment Day money. Danhausen appeared completely confused by the accusation, but before he could explain himself, Morgan slapped him across the face. Danhausen responded with his trademark warning, telling Morgan, "You are cursed!" Morgan immediately dismissed the claim and continued her entrance as if nothing had happened.

As both finalists made their way to the ring, commentary highlighted the enormous stakes. Along with becoming Queen of the Ring, Morgan had the opportunity to move one step closer to becoming a double champion if she could later capture the WWE Women's Championship. Standing beside the Queen of the Ring crown, Morgan repeatedly pointed at the prize while declaring, "It's mine!"

Once the bell rang, the two competitors exchanged momentum throughout the early stages of the contest. Neither woman could gain a lasting advantage as the action spilled to the outside before returning to the ring.

Morgan eventually slowed the pace, targeting IYO with a calculated attack that included submission holds, corner offense and constant taunting. However, her confidence proved costly when she paused to mock IYO, allowing "The Genius of the Sky" to mount a comeback.

IYO responded with a series of quick strikes, followed by a hurricanrana and her signature double underhook backbreaker before sending Morgan to the outside. As the crowd came alive, IYO climbed to the top rope looking to finish the match with the Over the Moonsault.

Morgan cut her off by shoving IYO from the top rope. IYO landed awkwardly against the steel ring steps, injuring her knee. Sensing an opportunity, Morgan immediately targeted the damaged leg, trapping IYO in the same Half Crab submission she used to defeat Charlotte Flair in the tournament semi-finals.

Although IYO managed to escape the hold, the injury continued to affect her throughout the remainder of the match. Morgan repeatedly attacked the knee before connecting with a modified Codebreaker that nearly secured the victory.

The closing moments saw both women battle on the top rope before IYO countered with a spectacular Spanish Fly from the turnbuckles. Despite her injured knee, IYO quickly climbed back to the top rope and finally connected with the Over the Moonsault to score the decisive pinfall.

With the victory, IYO SKY captured the 2026 Queen of the Ring crown and earned a future championship opportunity at SummerSlam.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis entered the ring following the match to officially crown IYO SKY as the 2026 Queen of the Ring. After receiving the crown, SKY wasted no time making her intentions clear. The newly crowned Queen announced that she has chosen to challenge Women's World Champion Liv Morgan for the title at SummerSlam. Morgan, still at ringside after her defeat in the tournament final, looked visibly unhappy with SKY's decision. Danhausen's earlier "curse" may have been played for laughs, but after Morgan lost the Queen of the Ring final and immediately found herself targeted for a championship match at SummerSlam, the joke suddenly seemed a little more fitting. With the Queen of the Ring finals now complete, the broadcast shifted from ESPN to ESPN+ as WWE prepared for the remaining matches on the Night of Champions card.