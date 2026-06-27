Oba Femi Wins 2026 King Of The Ring At WWE Night Of Champions

Oba Femi has captured the 2026 King of the Ring crown after defeating Jey Uso in the tournament final at WWE Night of Champions.

The opening match of the premium live event saw two of WWE's fastest-rising stars battle for one of the company's most prestigious accolades, with a future world championship opportunity also on the line.

Uso entered the contest with the backing of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, having been instructed to bring the King of the Ring crown back to the faction. However, he faced his toughest challenge yet in the dominant Oba Femi, who received a huge ovation from the crowd inside Kingdom Arena.

The match featured several momentum swings, with Uso relying on his speed to offset Femi's overwhelming power. After knocking The Ruler to the floor with a suicide dive, Uso focused much of his offense on Femi's injured ribs, connecting with multiple Superkicks, a Spear, and three Uso Splashes. Despite the relentless attack, Femi repeatedly kicked out, refusing to stay down.

Uso later attempted to put the powerhouse away with a Sleeper Hold, but Femi powered out in emphatic fashion before taking complete control. After flooring Uso with a pair of running uppercuts, Femi delivered his devastating Fall From Grace finisher to secure the victory and become the 2026 King of the Ring.

Following the match, Michael Cole entered the ring to present Femi with the King of the Ring crown. The newly crowned winner then addressed the crowd, describing himself as a "Beast Slayer" before declaring that nobody could stop him. Femi placed the crown on his head and kissed it as the fans celebrated his victory.

With the tournament now complete, Femi has secured a world championship opportunity at SummerSlam, with his future opponent set to be determined in the coming weeks.