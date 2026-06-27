WWE Night of Champions Results (June 27, 2026) - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

WWE heads to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today for one of the biggest premium live events of the year. The card is stacked with championship matches, the King and Queen of the Ring Finals, and several heated rivalries set to reach their climax.

The Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line as Cody Rhodes defends against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match. Elsewhere, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker collide inside a Steel Cage, while the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments conclude, with both winners earning world title opportunities at SummerSlam.

The action gets underway at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT, and we'll be bringing you live results, match-by-match coverage, highlights, winners, and all the biggest moments as they happen.

Keep refreshing this page throughout the show for live results and complete coverage of every match.

WWE Night of Champions Live Results

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Kingdom Arena

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Night of Champions is officially underway as Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome viewers to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The commentators also remind fans that the city will host WrestleMania next year before highlighting the night's biggest attractions. Cody Rhodes puts the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against both Gunther and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker prepare to clash inside a Steel Cage, and the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments conclude with championship opportunities at SummerSlam awaiting the winners.

Tonight marks WWE's 17th Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Before the broadcast began, it was confirmed that the King of the Ring Final between Jey Uso and Oba Femi would open the show. Following a cinematic opening package, cameras showcase more Superstar arrivals, a packed Kingdom Arena, and an impressive pyro display before the first match gets underway.

King of the Ring Final: Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi

Jey Uso made his entrance through the crowd to kick off WWE Night of Champions, receiving a huge ovation from the fans inside Kingdom Arena. Commentary reminded viewers that Roman Reigns had tasked Uso with winning the King of the Ring tournament and bringing the crown back to The Bloodline.

Standing in his way was Oba Femi, who entered to an equally thunderous reaction. Thousands of fans chanted for "The Ruler" as he confidently marched to the ring, showing just how popular he has become.

Once the opening bell rang, the two competitors cautiously sized each other up before locking horns. Commentary pointed out that many previous King of the Ring winners had gone on to capture world championships, highlighting the significance of the match.

Uso attempted to get under Femi's skin early, but the powerhouse responded by grabbing him by the jaw and forcing him into the corner. Jey fired back with punches, though they barely fazed Femi, who answered with a crushing shoulder tackle that immediately showcased the difference in strength.

The crowd stayed firmly behind both competitors throughout the contest. Uso briefly shifted the momentum with a flurry of strikes, sending Femi to the floor before crashing into him with a suicide dive through the ropes.

Back inside the ring, Femi regained control by slowing the pace and punishing Uso with shoulder thrusts and powerful Irish whips into the turnbuckles. He methodically wore Jey down, relying on his overwhelming strength to dominate the match.

Femi looked to finish things with a chokeslam, but Uso escaped and targeted the ribs that had been injured during the tournament. A Superkick stunned The Ruler before Jey continued the attack. Femi attempted Fall From Grace, but Uso slipped free, climbed to the top rope and connected with an Uso Splash. The cover only resulted in a near fall before Femi answered with a chokeslam of his own for a close two count.

With more than 18,000 fans creating an electric atmosphere inside Kingdom Arena, Femi charged at Uso but was met with another Superkick. Sensing an opportunity, Jey continued focusing on the ribs before hitting a Spear and following it up with another Uso Splash.

Despite concerns from commentary that Jey may have hurt himself on the landing, he immediately climbed the ropes again and delivered a third Uso Splash. Even that wasn't enough to keep Femi down as the crowd erupted into loud chants of "Oba! Oba!"

Uso then applied a Sleeper Hold while Femi was seated, but The Ruler fought back by powering to his feet and tossing Jey aside. Femi shifted into another gear, connecting with back-to-back running uppercuts before throwing Uso across the ring.

With Uso reeling, Femi lifted him high into the air and finally connected with Fall From Grace to score the victory.

Winner and 2026 King of the Ring: Oba Femi

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After the Match

Michael Cole entered the ring to present Oba Femi with the 2026 King of the Ring crown as the fans continued to cheer loudly for the newly crowned winner.

Femi took a microphone and listed the many names and accomplishments that define him before proudly calling himself a "Beast Slayer." Declaring that nobody could stop him, he placed the crown on his head and kissed it as the crowd erupted once again.

The show closed on a triumphant image of Oba Femi standing tall with his crown while the commentary team speculated about who his future world championship opponent at SummerSlam might be.

Queen of the Ring Finals: IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan

Before the Queen of the Ring Final got underway, Danhausen made a surprise appearance in Riyadh. He welcomed the crowd and mentioned it was his first time in the city before being interrupted by Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

Morgan confronted Danhausen, accusing him of owing The Judgment Day money. A bewildered Danhausen denied knowing anything about the claim, but Morgan responded by slapping him across the face. Danhausen fired back with his trademark curse, declaring, "You are cursed!" Morgan immediately dismissed the warning, insisting she was not cursed before continuing to the ring.

A video package recapped the Queen of the Ring semi-finals, highlighting Morgan's submission victory over Charlotte Flair, before IYO SKY made her entrance. Commentary emphasized the importance of the match, noting that a tournament victory could put Morgan one step closer to becoming a double champion if she later captured the WWE Women's Championship. Standing beside the Queen of the Ring crown, Morgan repeatedly pointed at the prize while shouting, "It's mine!"

Once the bell rang, both competitors engaged in a competitive opening exchange, trading momentum without either woman establishing clear control. The action spilled to the outside briefly before returning to the ring, where Morgan gradually slowed the pace with a more methodical approach. She used submissions, corner attacks, and constant taunting to frustrate IYO while maintaining control.

Morgan's confidence eventually proved costly. After spending too much time taunting her opponent, IYO found an opening and exploded with a comeback. She connected with a series of strikes, followed by a hurricanrana and her signature double underhook backbreaker before sending Morgan to the floor. With the crowd behind her, IYO climbed to the top rope looking for the Over the Moonsault.

Morgan stopped her in her tracks by shoving IYO from the top rope. IYO attempted to catch herself on the steel steps but landed awkwardly, injuring her knee. Sensing the opportunity, Morgan rolled her back into the ring and immediately attacked the damaged leg, locking in the same Half Crab submission that forced Charlotte Flair to tap out in the semi-finals. Despite crawling toward the ropes, IYO was dragged back to the center of the ring as Morgan continued to target the injured knee.

Although IYO eventually escaped, the damage remained evident. The two exchanged strikes in the center of the ring before Morgan repeatedly attacked the injured leg. IYO answered with an uppercut, but her knee buckled as she tried to continue the attack. Morgan capitalized with a perfectly executed modified Codebreaker, but it still wasn't enough to secure the victory.

As both women struggled back to their feet, Morgan narrowly avoided a shotgun dropkick, causing IYO to crash awkwardly and aggravate her knee even further. Morgan climbed to the top rope, attempting a high-risk maneuver, but IYO countered with an incredible Spanish Fly from the top turnbuckle.

Despite the injured knee, IYO somehow rose to her feet first. With the Kingdom Arena crowd roaring in approval, she climbed to the top rope one final time and connected with the Over the Moonsault to score the pinfall victory.

Winner and 2026 Queen of the Ring: IYO SKY

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SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis entered the ring following the match to officially crown IYO SKY as the 2026 Queen of the Ring. After receiving the crown, SKY wasted no time making her intentions clear.



The newly crowned Queen announced that she has chosen to challenge Women's World Champion Liv Morgan for the title at SummerSlam. Morgan, still at ringside after her defeat in the tournament final, looked visibly unhappy with SKY's decision.



Danhausen's earlier "curse" may have been played for laughs, but after Morgan lost the Queen of the Ring final and immediately found herself targeted for a championship match at SummerSlam, the joke suddenly seemed a little more fitting. With the Queen of the Ring finals now complete, the broadcast shifted from ESPN to ESPN+ as WWE prepared for the remaining matches on the Night of Champions card.

Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

After highlighting upcoming WWE events, including Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden and the two night SummerSlam, the action returned to ringside where the steel cage had already been lowered around the ring as pyrotechnics lit up Kingdom Arena.

Seth Rollins made his entrance to a huge ovation, with the Riyadh crowd loudly singing along to his entrance music. Before stepping inside the cage, Rollins made it clear he was ready for war, throwing kendo sticks, steel chairs, and a table into the structure. After arranging a chair in the middle of the ring, "The Visionary" calmly sat down and waited, repeatedly inviting Bron Breakker to enter the cage and face him.

Breakker arrived alone, with no sign of Paul Heyman or any members of The Vision faction. Commentary noted that Logan Paul remained sidelined through injury, Austin Theory was still recovering from Rollins' brass knuckle attack several weeks earlier, and Heyman had not been seen in weeks.

Before entering the cage, Breakker evened the odds by retrieving a trash can, additional steel chairs, and kendo sticks from beneath the ring. Once both men were locked inside, the referee called for the bell and the Steel Cage Match officially began.

Rather than charging immediately, both competitors took seats across from one another in steel chairs. Rollins taunted Breakker, saying the match would reveal exactly what kind of man he was. Moments later, both men exploded into action.

Breakker quickly established control with a dominant display of strength, launching Rollins with a series of German suplexes before military pressing him high into the air and hurling him into the steel cage. He continued punishing Rollins with heavy strikes and weapon attacks, before driving him spine first across a steel chair with a brutal side slam.

Rollins attempted to mount a comeback with a flurry of chops, but Breakker immediately shut him down by launching him face first into the cage with a vicious Lawn Dart.

Following a brief recovery period, the two traded punches in the middle of the ring before Rollins finally shifted the momentum. He repeatedly blasted Breakker with a kendo stick until it shattered, then ground Breakker's face across the steel fencing and repeatedly slammed his head into the cage.

Spotting an opportunity, Rollins set a table up in the corner, but Breakker nearly caught him with a Spear. Rollins countered with a kick before unloading with multiple chair shots and burying Breakker beneath a pile of steel chairs. Rollins climbed the ropes looking for a Bunkerbuster, but Breakker fought back, eventually hitting an incredible Frankensteiner from the ropes for a near fall.

The intensity continued to escalate as Breakker crushed a seated Rollins with a devastating clothesline before mocking him as a "crazy old man." Moments later, Breakker nearly cut Rollins in half with a thunderous Spear, but Rollins somehow kicked out.

Breakker then placed Rollins on a table wedged in the corner before climbing the cage. Rollins followed him to the top, where the two exchanged punches high above the ring. After raking Breakker's eyes, Rollins managed to drag him back into the ring and delivered an incredible Superplex into a Small Package combination that drove Breakker through the table. The crowd erupted into loud "Holy S***!" chants as WWE officials immediately showed replays of the spectacular spot.

Both men remained down before Rollins slowly made it back to his feet and looked for a Stomp. Breakker intercepted him with another crushing clothesline before connecting with a second devastating Spear. Once again, Rollins somehow kicked out, leaving Breakker visibly stunned.

Frustrated, Breakker attempted to escape through the cage door, but Rollins dragged him back inside before he could reach freedom. Breakker then looked to finish things with another Spear, but Rollins sidestepped at the last second, sending Breakker crashing through the corner table and into the ring post.

Rollins immediately capitalized with a Pedigree followed by a Stomp, but Breakker incredibly kicked out yet again.

With both men exhausted, Rollins prepared for one final attack. Breakker defiantly rose to one knee and challenged Rollins to finish the job. Rollins answered by springboarding from the middle rope and connecting with a devastating Super Stomp, finally keeping Breakker down for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins

United States Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) w/ Lil Yachty vs. Ricky Saints

Ricky Saints made his entrance first, with Corey Graves highlighting the challenger's impressive résumé, reminding viewers that the former Ricky Starks is already a former NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion who has quickly become one of WWE's fastest rising stars.

United States Champion Trick Williams followed alongside Lil Yachty, receiving a huge ovation from the Riyadh crowd as he confidently headed to the ring. Before the match began, commentary pointed out a notable statistic, with Michael Cole revealing that Williams had never previously defeated Ricky Saints.

The title match got off to a chaotic start as Saints blindsided the champion with a sneak attack before the opening exchanges could properly unfold. The challenger dictated the early pace, keeping Williams on the defensive and refusing to allow him to build any momentum.

Saints then resorted to mind games outside the ring, paying tribute to Ric Flair by pretending Lil Yachty had struck him with the rapper's white walking stick. The referee bought the deception and immediately ejected Lil Yachty from ringside, leaving Williams without his ally.

With the champion isolated, Saints continued to dominate. He even paid homage to The Undertaker by delivering his own version of Old School, adding a dance on the top rope before connecting with the move. Moments later, Saints nearly captured the championship with a Sunset Flip, but Williams narrowly escaped the pinfall.

Williams eventually battled back after countering a suplex attempt, stringing together a series of offensive moves before planting Saints with a Book End in tribute to Booker T. Even so, the challenger refused to stay down.

The champion maintained control for a spell with a barrage of strikes and kicks, but Saints answered with a devastating twisting driver that nearly ended the contest. He looked to finish things with Roshambo, only for Williams to counter with a back body drop.

The closing moments saw both competitors trade heavy strikes in the centre of the ring as the crowd erupted. Williams came close with another near fall before exposing his left knee pad in preparation for the Trick Shot.

Saints avoided another Book End and attempted to connect with Revolution, but Williams escaped and sent his challenger into the ropes. As Saints rebounded, the champion exploded forward with the Trick Shot, scoring the decisive pinfall to retain the United States Championship.

Winner and still United States Champion: Trick Williams

Women's United States Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill



Jade Cargill made her way to the ring first to challenge for the Women's United States Championship, receiving a respectable reaction from the Riyadh crowd. The reigning champion, Tiffany Stratton, followed to a warmer reception as "Tiffy Time" echoed throughout the arena.

Cargill immediately took control once the match got underway, using her size and power advantage to overwhelm the champion. She dictated the pace with a series of powerful strikes and punishing slams, leaving Stratton struggling to gain any momentum. When Stratton attempted a suicide dive to the outside, Cargill caught her in midair and hurled her into the ringside area in an impressive display of strength.

Confident throughout the contest, Cargill even paused to taunt her opponent by performing push-ups beside a grounded Stratton, counting each repetition as the crowd reacted.

Stratton eventually found an opening and fought back with her trademark speed and athleticism. She strung together several quick attacks before delivering a smooth headscissors takeover that transitioned into an Alabama Slam. Looking to finish the match, Stratton climbed to the top rope for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Cargill got her knees up just in time. The challenger quickly capitalized and came close to winning the title with a near fall.

Cargill continued to dominate with another incredible feat of strength, catching a diving Stratton in midair before planting her with a Crucifix Driver, but the champion once again managed to survive.

The closing moments descended into chaos when B-Fab and Michin appeared at ringside, only for Chelsea Green to emerge from underneath the ring and attack both women. Green then grabbed the Women's United States Championship, but Cargill intercepted her before anything could happen. As the referee focused on restoring order, Cargill reached for the championship belt with the intention of using it.

Before she could strike, Charlotte Flair suddenly appeared and attacked Cargill from behind while the referee's back was turned. The surprise assault left Cargill vulnerable, allowing Stratton to seize the opportunity and connect with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the three count.

Winner and still Women's United States Champion: Tiffany Stratton.

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Undisputed WWE Championship Triple Threat Main Event Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

Main event time arrived with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line as Cody Rhodes defended against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a blockbuster Triple Threat Match at WWE Night of Champions.

Sami Zayn received a thunderous ovation from the Riyadh crowd as he made his entrance, with fans singing along to his theme throughout the arena. Commentary highlighted Zayn's special connection with Saudi Arabia and noted that he was still chasing the first world championship victory of his career. Gunther followed, marching to the ring with his trademark intensity, while Cody Rhodes entered last to another huge reception as he prepared for what many viewed as the toughest defense of his reign.

With Triple Threat rules meaning there were no count-outs or disqualifications, the action exploded from the opening bell. Gunther immediately asserted his dominance by attacking both opponents, throwing Zayn to the outside before focusing his assault on Rhodes. Once Zayn recovered, the former friends briefly squared off before Gunther returned to regain control.

"The Ring General" slowed the pace and methodically dismantled the champion, repeatedly battering Rhodes with heavy strikes while cutting off every comeback attempt from Zayn. Despite Gunther's dominance, both challengers found moments to shift momentum. Rhodes connected with a Cody Cutter before following up with a snap powerslam, while Zayn answered with a Blue Thunder Bomb that nearly secured the championship.

The match continued at a frantic pace as Rhodes stunned both opponents with simultaneous Cody Cutters before diving onto Zayn outside the ring. Gunther responded with a devastating powerbomb on Rhodes, but Zayn broke up the pinfall just in time.

Outside the ring, Zayn drove Gunther into the steel steps before returning to battle Rhodes. After another close near fall from the Blue Thunder Bomb, Sami looked for the Helluva Kick, only for Gunther to interrupt. Rhodes later delivered Cross Rhodes to Gunther, but Zayn legally pulled the referee from the ring to prevent the title from changing hands.

The rivalry between Rhodes and Zayn intensified as they exchanged heavy blows before Gunther flattened both men with a series of brutal powerbombs. Moments later, Sami capitalized when Gunther became tangled in the ropes, blasting him with a Helluva Kick. Just as victory seemed within reach, Rhodes returned the favor by pulling the referee out of the ring.

The fight spilled to ringside, where Rhodes countered Zayn's attempt at a Package Piledriver by back body dropping him through the commentary table. Gunther then delivered perhaps the most destructive sequence of the match, powerbombing Rhodes through one announce table before driving him through a second.

Back inside the ring, Gunther locked Rhodes in a Sleeper Hold and appeared moments away from victory. As Cody's arm began to fall, Zayn rushed in to stop the referee from calling for the bell, keeping the champion alive.

Zayn rallied with an exploder suplex into the corner followed by a Helluva Kick, but Gunther somehow kicked out at the last possible moment.

The closing moments featured one dramatic twist after another. Rhodes nailed Gunther with a Cody Cutter before attempting Cross Rhodes on Zayn. Sami countered and shocked the crowd by hitting Rhodes with his own Cross Rhodes. As Zayn prepared for one final Helluva Kick, Gunther trapped him in another Sleeper Hold.

Rhodes broke it all up in spectacular fashion by hitting a Double Cross Rhodes on both challengers. Just when it appeared the champion had retained, Zayn rolled Rhodes up out of nowhere and scored the stunning three count.

Sami Zayn defeated Cody Rhodes and Gunther to become the NEW Undisputed WWE Champion, finally capturing the world championship after years of falling just short on wrestling's biggest stage.

Winner and NEW Undisputed WWE Champion: Sami Zayn

WHAT A MOMENT FOR SAMI ZAYN!!! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/NPgf2Anv8x , WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026





