AJ Styles Watches As Son Avery Makes In-Ring Debut

AJ Styles' son, Avery Styles, has officially stepped into the wrestling ring for his first professional match.
Avery made his in-ring debut at SCA Wrestling's Freedom Fling event on Friday, June 26, at the Royston Dome in Royston, Georgia. Footage shared on his Instagram Stories showed him paying tribute to his father by sliding beneath the ringside guardrail before connecting with a Phenomenal Forearm.
According to online results, Avery picked up the victory over Ashton Martin in his debut outing. AJ Styles was also advertised to accompany his son to the ring for the milestone match.
The possibility of sharing the ring with Avery is something AJ Styles has spoken about before.
Following his defeat to Gunther at the 2026 Royal Rumble, Styles admitted he wasn't ready to completely rule out wrestling in the future, revealing that one dream scenario would be teaming alongside his son.
"I mean, what if my son wrestles? The opportunity to tag with him once. You never know," Styles said.
Avery has been preparing for the moment for some time. Back in May, he posted training footage showing himself successfully performing AJ Styles' trademark Spiral Tap onto a crash pad.
Avery Jones, the son of AJ Styles, made his professional wrestling debut at a Squared Circle Action event in Royston, GA! pic.twitter.com/Pft1tQJw9o, WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 27, 2026
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