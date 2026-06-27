How To Watch WWE Night of Champions 2026: Start Time, Streaming Details & Full Match Card

WWE Night of Champions takes place this Saturday from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a stacked lineup featuring major championship matches and the finals of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

The premium live event begins on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT, giving fans in the United States an afternoon start due to the time difference.

Fans in the United States can watch Night of Champions live on ESPN Unlimited, with the opening hour also airing on ESPN. Internationally, the event will stream live on Netflix.

The main event sees Cody Rhodes put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line in a high stakes triple threat match against Gunther and Sami Zayn. Elsewhere, Oba Femi and Jey Uso battle to become King of the Ring, while Liv Morgan and IYO SKY face off to crown the 2026 Queen of the Ring. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker settle their rivalry inside a steel cage, and Trick Williams defends the United States Championship against Ricky Saints.

WWE Night of Champions Match Card: