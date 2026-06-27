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Backstage Update On WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Advertising

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 27, 2026
Backstage Update On WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Advertising

According to PWInsider current advertising for WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event on July 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City prominently features Danhausen, making him the only wrestler specifically highlighted in the latest promotional material.

Rather than focusing on a lineup of WWE Superstars, the advertising instead emphasizes the event's connection to Fanatics Fest, which takes place in New York City during the same weekend.

PWInsider also noted that On Location, which provides premium fan experiences for WWE events, is promoting meet and greet opportunities with Oba Femi, Tiffany Stratton, and Joe Hendry during Fanatics Fest. However, those appearances are separate from Saturday Night's Main Event, and should not be viewed as confirmation that any of the three will compete or even appear on the July 18 card.

As of now, WWE has yet to officially reveal any matches or announce the talent scheduled for Saturday Night's Main Event. With several weeks remaining until the event, additional names and bouts are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

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